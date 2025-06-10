Lake Charles boater fatally struck by propeller after being ejected Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Special to the American Press

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred Sunday in Jeff Davis Parish.

The body of 71-year-old Danny Harrison of Lake Charles has been turned over to the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner’s Office following the incident.

Agents received a call around 8:30 p.m. regarding a boater who was fatally struck by a propeller while in the water.

Upon responding to the scene, agents learned that Harrison was operating a 16-foot vessel equipped with a 40 horsepower hand tiller outboard motor when it struck an object in the water, causing him to be ejected. The unmanned vessel then began circling and subsequently struck Harrison.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this tragic event. While Harrison was wearing a personal flotation device, initial evidence indicates that he was not wearing a kill switch lanyard at the time of the incident.

It is important to note that a kill switch lanyard, when attached to the operator, is mandatory for anyone operating a vessel less than 26 feet in length with a hand tiller outboard motor exceeding 10 horsepower, provided the vessel is designed to have an engine cut-off switch while the motor is running and the vessel is underway.