Cowboys learn tourney schedule Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Last November, the Cowboys used a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help build the camaraderie that led to a historic season.

McNeese State hopes to do that again this year.

The Cowboys will be the headline act at the four-team field for the 2025 Cayman Islands Classic, which runs November 23-25.

“We’re thrilled to participate in such a prestigious event, set in one of the most beautiful locations in the world,” said McNeese head coach Bill Armstrong. “Competing against three programs with strong traditions of postseason success will be a significant early test for our team. Each matchup will present unique challenges and provide a valuable gauge of our current standing.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn, grow, and identify the areas we need to improve as we prepare for conference play.”

McNeese is coming off a 28-7 campaign that saw the Cowboys win their second straight Southland Conference championship, marking the first time in program history. The Cowboys also won their first NCAA Tournament game ever, upsetting Clemson 69-67 in the opening round of the Midwest Regional in Providence, Rhode Island.

McNeese would lose its second-round match against Big Ten powerhouse Purdue.

Armstrong takes over the Cowboys following Will Wade’s departure for North Carolina State last March. He was able to retain four key members from last year’s team, including starters Javohn Garcia and sharpshooter DJ Richards. Garcia was the Southland Conference’s Player of the Year last season.

With eight or nine new players on the roster, Armstrong will use this trip to continue building the Cowboys’ team unity.

“It is important that we use trips like this to come together as a team,” Armstrong said. “It will be great for an educational experience and a chance for us to bond as a group.

“We will also get a chance to play some good teams at a time when we are still trying to figure things out. I would rather play a tournament setting because there is a prize, but getting these three games against like competition will be big for us.”

McNeese will be joined by George Washington, Murray State and Middle Tennessee State in the round-robin event.

“We’re excited to welcome these outstanding programs to this year’s Cayman Islands Classic,” said Joe Wright, owner and chief executive officer of Caymax Sports Ltd. “They’re in for a first-class experience — both on the court and in the beautiful Cayman Islands. It’s going to be a special week of competition, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories for teams and fans alike.”

The Cowboys will open the tourney, which is in its seventh year, against George Washington on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m., Lake Charles time. Middle Tennessee State and Murray State will play the night’s second game.

The following night, the Cowboys will play Murray State in the late game, roughly 6:30 p.m., with Middle Tennessee and GW in the opener. McNeese will open the final night with a 4 p.m. game against Middle Tennessee in John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Middle Tennessee State went 22–12 in 2024-25, advancing to the National Invitation Tournament under head coach Nick McDevitt. Chris Caputo returns for his third year as head coach at George Washington, which plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Ryan Miller enters his first year as head coach at the Missouri Valley Conference’s Murray State, looking to improve on the team’s 16–17 record from last year.

The Cowboys are still looking to fill the final two games of their schedule in hopes of finding a pair of Power 4 opponents.

Tournament Schedule

(all times central)

Sunday, Nov. 23

McNeese vs. George Washington, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24

Middle Tennessee vs. George Washington, 4 p.m.

McNeese vs. Murray State, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Murray State vs. George Washington, 4 p.m.

McNeese vs. Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.