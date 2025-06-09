Police: Teen hit five times in early morning drive-by shooting Published 11:48 am Monday, June 9, 2025

The search for a gunman who allegedly shot a Jennings teenager in an early morning drive-by shooting Saturday continues with police asking the public for help.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Monday the 17-year-old male victim was walking near the corner of Hobart and Bryan streets, west of La. 26, when a GMC truck drove by and multiple shots were fired from the passenger side, striking the victim at least five times. Police believe the victim was the intended target.

“He was walking down the street when the truck drove by and at a rapid pace and fired on him, so it was a drive-by shooting,” Semmes said.

The teen was initially treated at a local hospital and later transferred to an out-of-town trauma center, where he was reported to be in stable condition on Monday, Semmes said.

Authorities are currently searching for at least two suspects involved in the shooting, who are believed to have used a stolen pickup truck. The truck was reportedly taken from a residence near the old Jennings high school shortly before the shooting.

“The owner heard the subject getting into his truck, went outside, confronted him, and the guy took off in the vehicle,” Semmes said.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned on the side of the road on La. 1126 near La. 102, south of Jennings.

“We have recovered the truck and have swabbed the vehicle and a bicycle for DNA,” Semmes said.

The bicycle was found abandoned in the area of where the truck was stolen, Semmes said.

“We don’t know that it was involved, but we’re treating it as though it was,” he said.

Police are asking residents in the Norwood Drive, East Academy Avenue, and surrounding areas to review their surveillance footage from 11:30 p.m.Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators believe the suspect stole the truck during this timeframe.

“We are just going through the motions now as far as interviewing people, gathering evidence surveillance and going through the investigative steps,” Semmes said. “We’ve gotten some video from people and have canvassed the neighborhoods, so we have a lot of video to review.”

Semmes specifically requested that residents check their videos for any individuals walking or riding a bicycle in the area during the timeframe, and to report any suspicious activity.

The suspect who stole the truck is described as a young black male with a slender build.

Anyone with surveillance footage or any information related to the incident is urged to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500, extension 500.