LSU bound for Omaha after sweeping super regional Published 2:00 am Monday, June 9, 2025

SUNDAY’S GAME — LSU 12, West Virginia 5

LSU advances to the College World Series.

Next stop, Omaha.

Back where LSU always feels it belongs.

There was the obligatory three-hour rain delay, of course, most of it under sunny skies, but another late, late night in Alex Box Stadium ended with a 12-5 victory over West Virginia and the customary victory lap around Skip Bertman Field to high-five with fans.

It’s LSU’s favored path to the College World Series.

Jake Brown and Steven Milam each had four RBIs as the Tigers scored double-digit runs in consecutive super regional games for the first time in their 17 appearances after beating the Mountaineers 16-9 on Saturday.

For a few antsy moments, it looked like they might need all of them Sunday.

But the Tigers answered a mid-inning WVU uprising with a 6-run seventh inning, capped by Brown’s 2-run homer, and coasted home to sweep the two games.

The Tigers took advantage of three Mountaineer errors in the big inning and loaded the bases with no outs on an error, a walk and hit batter before Chris Stanfield’s 2-run single got it going.

Derek Curiel later scored when Ethan Frey reached on a throwing error and Milam followed with an RBI double.

Brown followed with a 2-run, 471-foot blast to dead centerfield.

It will be LSU’s 20th trip to the CWS, where the Tigers will be looking to add to their seven national championships, most recently two years ago.

The Tigers, the No. 6 national seed, will face Arkansas, which swept its super regional against Tennessee, in their Omaha opener. The Tigers took two of three from the third-seeded Razorbacks in Baton Rouge during the regular season.

The Tigers jumped all over WVU starter Jack Karsonas early and LSU’s Anthony Eyanson (11-2) was dominant the first time through the Mountaineers’ order.

LSU led 6-0 after three and was cruising. The Tigers got a run on Brown’s RBI ground out in the first inning and Milam had a 3-run double in the second, followed by back-to-back run-scoring singles by Brown and Jared Jones.

But while reliever Chase Meyer shut the door on LSU for the next four innings, West Virginia got to Eyanson for three runs on pair of home runs in the fourth and added a run in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4.

Eyanson was lifted after hitting a batter on a 1-2 pitch to open the sixth.

Freshman Cooper Williams came on and got three straight outs to end that inning and retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up a two-out solo home run in the eighth, followed by a walk.

Chase Shores got the game’s final four outs without allowing a baserunner.