Cameron couple killed in house fire Published 6:43 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly fire in Southwest Louisiana that claimed the lives of a Cameron Parish couple.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, the Grand Chenier Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of North Island Road in Grand Chenier. A 54-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife were killed in the blaze. A smoke alarm awoke another resident of the home, allowing her to escape the fire unharmed.

