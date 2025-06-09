6/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:13 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas John Bellard, 29, 1612 Shaw St. — home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; four counts direct contempt of court. Bond: $76,500.

Ronaldo Cortez Boggan, 40, Houston — domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Tyler D. Whitmire, 31, Robstown, Texas — simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $83,500.

Kayla Ann Harrington, 32, 157 Wanda Lane, DeQuincy — direct contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Bond: $79,500.

Jason Andrew Picard, 47, 508 S. Crocker St., Sulphur — drug possession; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; direct contempt of court. Bond: $5,500.

Katrina Marie Arnett-Conner, 40, 201 Red Rose Drive, Sulphur — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Rosa Michelle Rondon, 46, 1525 E. Pine Meadows Drive — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; two counts drug possession; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 28, 1710 Myrtle St., Westlake — two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple battery; domestic abuse battery; probation detainer. Bond: $15,500.

Terrance Louis Victorian, 49, 310 W. Sallier St. — stalking.

Brinasia Janae Roberson, 23, 4326 Lake Caroline Drive — simple battery; direct contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.

Amanda DShay Bruno, 25, 1101 Elm St., Sulphur — nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Bond: $85,000.

Amy Kathleen Cook, 34, 2919 Weil Drive, Sulphur — obscenity; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $150,500.

Herman Michael Ardoin, 52, 2712 Ryan St. — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.