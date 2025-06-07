Theodore C. Sachs Jr. Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Theodore Clark Sachs Jr., aged 70, passed away on May 10, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on Oct. 4, 1954, Ted was known for his outgoing personality, generous spirit, and deep love for his hobbies.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he embraced the camaraderie that shaped his life. Following his service, he spent over 30 years as a skilled cabinet maker, admired for his craftsmanship, attention to detail, and pride in his work.

Ted was passionate about aviation, flight simulators, drawing, and fine crafts; each hobby a testament to his attention to detail and creative spirit. He brought energy and joy to everything he did, and he delighted in sharing his interests with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Sachs; two daughters, and a son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne and Theodore Sachs Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas, on Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow that evening at The Caribbean Hut in Lake Charles, La.

Ted’s warmth, creativity, and enthusiasm will be deeply missed.