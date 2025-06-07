Michael Shane Howell Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

“Mike” Michael Shane Howell, also known to his friends as “Doobie”, passed away on June 2, 2025, at the age of 54. He was born on May 8, 1971, in Many, La., and raised in DeRidder, where he graduated from DeRidder High School in 1989. Mike was proud to be a member of the Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb and proud supporter of the DeRidder High School Rodeo. He worked a combined 25 years as a Quality Assurance Representative at Fort Johnson.

After high school, Mike attended Northwestern State University and became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity, forging lifelong friendships during his college years. Mike loved nothing more than spending time with his family watching LSU, the Saints and Nascar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, LeeAnn Smith Howell; his father, Robert Wayne Howell; his sister, Taurie Burnett and Russell; nephew, Austin Howell, all of DeRidder, LAa., and children, Ryan Johns and Danielle of Newton, Texas, Courtney Smith of Leesville, La., and Olivia Clark and Lexi, also of Leesville, La.; grandchildren, Macenzee Johns, River Johns and Oliver Clark. Mike’s warmth and humorous spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Mike was preceded in death by his loving mother, Jane Lanell Howell; grandparents, Fred and Pauline Howell, John and Elvie Procell.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home, visitation will be at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate the service. Mike will have a private burial, at Shiloh Cemetery in Dry Creek, La. at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Myers Colonial Funeral Home.

Whether it was relaxing outdoors or working hard, he cherished his moments surrounded by family and friends. Mike leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories that will live on in the hearts of those he touched.