Vickie Lynn Kennerson Published 5:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Vickie Lynn Lewis Kennerson, 70, was born on Jan. 16, 1955 in Lake Charles, La., to the union of Clifton Lewis and Bernice Francis Lewis. She was called from labor to her reward Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Funeral services will be held for Vickie Saturday, June 7, 2025, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church Lake Charles, with Visitation at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup