Teacher Charity Ratliff: When students thrive, the community thrives Published 6:38 am Friday, June 6, 2025

As a pre-K teacher, Charity Ratliff, 49, provides young students with their first experiences in education. She is determined to make sure these experiences are positive and fun.

Ratliff has taught at East Beauregard Elementary for 20 years. Before that, she attended East Beauregard herself — an experience that was positive for her.

“Coming from a small community, we were more like family,” she said. “All of my teachers growing up took the time to form relationships with their students and encouraged me to be my best. They believed in us and we knew it!”

This is an experience she wanted to extend to the younger generations in her town. After graduating from East Beauregard High School, she earned her bachelor’s in elementary education. She is certified in pre-k and kindergarten, and as a special education early interventionist.

She was a kindergarten teacher for one year before settling into her current role. And through the years, she has worked to give her students a sense of belonging and an education that is fun.

As someone who comes from a family of educators, this has come naturally to her.

“My mom and dad, oldest sister, grandfather, aunt, uncle, first cousin were all teachers, who have all retired now. It’s kinda in my blood. Being a teacher’s kid, you practically live at school,” she said. “I’ve always worked with kids at church, VBS, children’s church, so I knew God had called me to this.”

Reading is prioritized in her classroom. One of Ratliff’s fond memories as a student is that of being read to by her teachers. And with her “extensive children’s book collection,” she is creating similar memories for her students.

She loves every part of the job, but her favorite moments are when students have a “sparkle in their eyes when something connects” and when they learn through play. But that’s not all.

“The friendships that they form and how brave they are to come to school when they have only been on this earth for four years. Just listening to the conversations between 4-year-olds to see their outlook on life. … My absolute favorite would definitely be the hugs and my many many creative artworks they put their heart and soul into!”

Ratliff’s classroom is lots of things: fun, interactive, structured, loving and nurturing. By focusing her energy on curating this learning environment, she sets her students up for a long, successful educational journey, she said.

Her students don’t forget the role she played in their development.

“I always get visits and hugs from previous students that want to come back to my classroom. That warms my heart,” she said. “I have also been honored to see my students graduate and succeed in life and that is the greatest reward -having been a part of planting a seed of becoming a kind, caring, successful human.”

At the root of Ratliff’s philosophy on education is the belief that every student should have the opportunity to learn, regardless of their economic statuses.

“I teach in a low-income community. I was also raised in this same community. It’s important to me to give each child that comes into my classroom the same opportunity to better themselves,” she explained. “When our students thrive, the entire community thrives. Our goal as teachers is to help our students know the meaning of community, and inspire them to achieve their goals, so that one day they can give back to others.