Donna Rae Ducote Published 5:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Donna Rae Ducote, 90, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Creole, La. to Wilma Richard Savoie and Leo Paul Savoie.

Donna lived a full life devoted to her faith and family. She enjoyed quilting, travel, gardening, and cooking, especially candymaking. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and also enjoyed singing in Our Lady Queen of Heaven bereavement choir and serving in Altar Society. Donna was an active participant in the Petroleum Wives Club, enjoying the camaraderie of their luncheons.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Morgan (Pat) and Paula Eapen (Georgie); her beloved grandchildren, Jason Morgan, Carson Smith, Maddie Eapen, Alex Ducote, Wesley Ducote, Bradley Meaux (Haley), Tyler Meaux (Katie), Jon Avery Meaux, Gracie Meaux, Daniel Meaux (Chelsea), Emma Meaux, and Tate Meaux (Jayleigh); and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Ashcroft, Finley Ducote Tomlinson, Mickey Meaux, Hudson and Marilyn Meaux. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Savoie.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lionel Ducote; her son, Mark Ducote; her daughter, Marilyn Ducote Meaux; her granddaughter, Camelia Ducote, and her brothers, Leo Savoie and Tommy Savoie.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Harbor Hospice staff, and caregivers Lanora, Tracy, Sue, Latricia, Teresa, and Regina for the dedicated care provided to Mrs. Donna.

Funeral services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Saturday June 7, 2025 at 1 p.m. with Father Matthew Cormier officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary. Visitation will resume Saturday from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Christ the King Church, to aid in rebuilding the church impacted by hurricanes.