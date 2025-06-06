Celebrating the people, stories of Jeff Davis: New leaders ready to amplify parish’s assets Published 11:07 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Jeff Davis Parish’s new tourism and economic development leaders are charting a future course for tourism and economic growth in the parish.

Tourism Director Carter Ledbetter Prejean and Economic Development Director Cesilee Oliver presented their perspectives on the future growth of the parish to the Welsh Rotary Club on Thursday. Both directors emphasized the interconnections of their roles in making the parish an even better place to live, work and visit.

Drawing on her marketing and social media background, Prejean outlined her vision for boosting tourism in Jeff Davis Parish by creating enriching experiences that highlight the unique people and stories of the parish.

“My vision is to create a tourism experience that not only brings visitors to our communities, but also celebrates the people and stories that make Jeff Davis Parish so special,” Prejean said. “I want our towns, our backroads, our festivals and traditions to be more than just stops on our map. I want them to leave a lasting impression.”

Having previously supported local entities like the city of Jennings and the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office through her social media work, Prejean said she is eager to leverage this experience in her new position by working hand-in-hand with community members, business owners, and civic groups.

“I believe tourism works best when it is fueled by collaboration,” she said. “Together we can amplify the immense assets we already have while also dreaming bigger for the future.”

Her plans include developing new marketing campaigns that showcase the diverse offerings of Jeff Davis Parish, such as its food, culture, historic main streets, outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind attractions. She also aims to increase the visibility of smaller communities and enhance the parish’s online presence through website updates and engaging social media content.

“In today’s world, a strong digital presence is our welcome mat and I want ours to reflect just how vibrant and welcoming our parish is,” she said, noting that when people are traveling they want to know where to go for food, drinks and other amenities.

Long-term Prejean wants to explore more opportunities for local trails, public art installations, expanded festival tourism and new events which can help stimulate the economy and deepen community connections.

“At the end of the day my goal is to make Jeff Davis Parish a place people are eager to visit, a place to call home and I want our parish to be known, not just for where it is on the map, but for the stories, the people and the southern hospitality.”

Oliver, who brings a strong agricultural background and a deep commitment to the prosperity of rural areas, also shared her goal to create opportunities for residents to return and build their futures locally.

“I really want to help our rural communities to thrive and survive and get people to come back and have opportunities within this community,” Oliver said.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the current landscape, Oliver has been meeting with community leaders and organizations, learning about their ongoing projects, needs and future goals.

Her vision includes several key initiatives to support local businesses, enhance infrastructure, promote the agriculture growth within the parish and create business opportunities for high school students. A key aspect of her plan involves a partnership with the school board to develop internship programs that will connect high school students with local businesses.

“If we can get those students started in finding paths in the parish before they even go off to college, we are one step closer to getting them to come back and be able to grow a family here,” she said.

Her goal is to work on workforce development, to ensure residents have the necessary training to be ready for employment when new businesses choose to locate in the parish.

She also intends to focus on increasing the number of certified sites with the parish and developing a clear understanding of available properties, along with the the of businesses that would be the best fit for the location.

Community involvement is also a top priority for Oliver. She intends to seek input from residents regarding the types of businesses they would like to see in their communities.

“We can bring a retail business here, but without your support of that business, it’s not going to make it,” Oliver said. “So we have to make sure the community supports whatever we’re putting anywhere, and make sure that they want that there and that they will support that business for its longevity.”

Finally, Oliver said her focus for attracting new businesses extends beyond the I-1o corridor to include other communities within the parish that experience increased visitors and traffic.