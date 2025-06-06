Calcasieu sheriff warns residents of scams Published 6:21 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Special to the American Press

Calcasieu Sheriff Stitch Guillory is warning area residents of two recent scams that have surfaced in our area, the Microsoft scam and Louisiana DMV scam.

In the Microsoft scam victims have reported receiving a phone call from Microsoft in reference to their computer. The scammer may state the computer is infected, locked or has a security issue. For payment the caller may ask for financial information for payment, or transactions with a gift card or green dot card. This scam can also involve unsolicited emails or pop up messages on your computer.

Email newsletter signup

In the Louisiana DMV scam, victims are receiving text messages that claim to be from the DMV demanding payment for a traffic ticket with instructions to click a link for payment.

“Scammers often use fear to pressure you into making a quick decision,” Guillory said. “Don’t let their urgency force you to make a decision, always hang up and find ways to verify the information they are giving you. It’s important to stay alert and cautious when it comes to someone asking you for your banking information or payment using gift cards, prepaid cards, or anything unusual.