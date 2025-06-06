Beaulah Jane Victorian Published 5:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Our dear mother, Beaulah Jane Kerlegon Victorian, 86, departed this life on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Lake Charles, La. She was born Aug. 8, 1938, to Caligone Anthony Kerlegon and Nolia Boutte Kerlegon in New Iberia, La. She worked as a housekeeper at Memorial Hospital and then Cintas until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed baking, playing bingo and going to the zydeco dances with her husband, the late Fred Paul Victorian.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Romain (Monique) Victorian (Lake Charles, La.), Carol (Julious) Cadora (Houston, Texas), Carolyn (Andrew) Hawkins (Lake Charles, La.), Linda Wells (Omaha, Neb.), Melinda (Joseph) Keller (Lake Charles, La.), Cindy Victorian (Houston, Texas) and Raymond Victorian (Lake Charles, La.); sibling, Bradley Anthony Kerlegon; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Caligone and Nolia Kerlegon; her husband, Fred Paul Victorian, and one brother, Charles J. Kerlegon.

Active pallbearers are Khaleel Victorian, Kheelan Victorian, Chazz Gallien, GaJuan Victorian, Ja’Quaileen Victorian, and Warner J. Levy Sr. Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Victorian and Joseph Keller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at King’s Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.