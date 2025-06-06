26-year-old to serve life behind bars in fatal robbery Published 5:04 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A Lake Charles man will serve life in prison for his role in the 2023 fatal robbery of a 25-year-old whose body was found in his Westwood Road home.

On Friday, Judge Kendrick Guidry sentenced Kevin E. Williams, 26, to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for one count of second-degree murder and 25 years for one count of obstruction of justice to second-degree murder. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Williams was one of four people arrested in March 2023 after the body of Damarcus A. Ardoin was found by his Westlake neighbor. Also arrested was William D. Dennis, Autoria “Tori” Lachney and Justin J. Ned.

Dennis was charged with second-degree murder. Lachney was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Ned was accused of principal to second-degree murder.

Then-Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso told the American Press the homicide was drug-related.

According to Calcasieu Parish First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson and Chief of Litigation Charles Robinson, Williams orchestrated the robbery with the intent to steal from Ardoin. When the two men met, however, the situation escalated, resulting in Williams shooting Ardoin in the head.