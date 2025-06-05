Vinton Library to host book-tasting event Published 10:21 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Special to the American Press

Join the Vinton Library for a unique book-tasting event where you can savor stories and sip on creativity.

Adults are invited to explore new books while enjoying refreshing flavored sodas and juices inspired by literary favorites.

The event is set for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at 1601 Loree St. Readers are invited to discover a diverse array of genres, from pulse-pounding thrillers to sweet romances, and engage in lively discussions with fellow book lovers.

Additionally, attendees will enjoy delightful sodas, juices and snacks with a literary twist as they uncover their next great read.

The program is free and open to all adult readers. No registration is required. Come for the flavors, stay for the fiction, and leave with a refreshed reading list and a new favorite drink.

To see a complete list of programs at all Calcasieu Public Library branches, visit calcasieulibrary.org/events.