UPDATE: Eight counts of attempted murder added in child abuse case Published 5:27 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Patrick Seth Greene, a teacher and coach at Sulphur High School’s ninth grade campus, is now facing eight charges of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the alleged stabbing of a 6-year-old boy.

Greene has already been charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, resisting an officer and two counts of aggravated assault.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said Greene — who lives in Opelousas — was arrested Sunday morning.

Email newsletter signup

Guidroz said deputies responding to a disturbance call in Leonville found a 6-year-old with multiple lacerations and stab wounds to the face, neck and chest area.

The child was taken to Opelousas General Hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The child has undergone two surgeries and remains in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child,” Guidroz said.

Guidroz said Greene was was combative with the officers who took him into custody.

The sheriff said the upgrade in charges are “pursuant to the investigation thus far.” He said it was deemed that all eight of the occupants of the home were threatened with extreme violence.

Hal Modglin, the maternal grandfather of the 6-year-old, told another media outlet that the boy is suffering from brain cancer and one of the stab wounds he received struck the tumor.

“The area where he had his brain tumor, that area is bleeding,” Modglin said. “He’s going to have to have surgery there to drain the blood, the pressure that’s building up there.”

Modglin said he “can’t imagine a judge allowing this man to be on the streets with this kind of activity — he was allowed to coach in schools and has worked in several school districts in southern Louisiana.”

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed Greene was employed with the district but is on administrative leave at this time.