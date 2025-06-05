Robert “Bob” James Chandler Sr. Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Robert “Bob” James Chandler Sr., affectionately known as “Bobby” age 86, of Lake Charles, La. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 2, 2025 leaving behind a legacy of dedication, service, and love. He was born on March 3, 1939 in Baton Rouge, La.

Bobby was a devoted husband and stepfather. He also had six children from a previous marriage. He was a proud father of seven children and a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Bob dedicated much of his career to Cities Service Refinery as a draftsman and later as an operator. Following his retirement, he continued his commitment to public service by working at the sheriff’s department. Bob inherited real estate from his parents and went on to expand those holdings, later purchasing other real estate and operated two mobile home parks and one apartment complex. He attended McNeese State University, where he was a Cadet in the ROTC program, then served in the Louisiana National Guard between 1957 and 1961, achieving the rank of Corporal. Bob’s life was marked by hard work, devotion to family, and a strong sense of responsibility. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Patricia “Tricia” Chandler; children, Robert James Chandler Jr. and fiance, Allison Reynolds, John Neil Chandler and wife, Jenny Che Lee, Karen Marie Chandler, Paul Brian Chandler and fiance, Rebecca Ellender, Chantel Faye Chandler, Suzanne Nicole Santiago and husband, Carlos, and Michele Reed; grandchildren, Jared Rawl Chandler and wife, Carrie Michelle, Jacob Cole Chandler and wife, Kathleen Marguerite, John “Jack” Robert Chandler and wife, Kayla Paige, Michael Sonnier, David Sonnier, Brandon Danford, Joshua Danford, Xander Santiago, Charlize Santiago, Ashley Haney, and Cameron Reed; great-grandchildren, Michael “M.J.” Sonnier, Elias “E.J.” Sonnier, Grace Sonnier, Beckham Cole Chandler, Charlie Marguerite Chandler, John Rhys Chandler, Naomi Blake Chandler, Koen Danford, Belle Bernthal, Daniel Danford, Ayden Cantu- Haney and a special son-in-law, Ruben Reed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie Louise and Perry Neil Chandler.

The family will welcome relatives and friends at Hixson Funeral Homes of Lake Charles on Friday, June 13, 2025 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life led by Deacon Harold Nixon at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Please leave fond memories for the Chandler family at www.hixsonfu neralhomes.com.