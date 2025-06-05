PHOTO GALLERY: Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows gets underway Published 5:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Several Shih Zhu wait for their time to shine on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Jennifer Harper of Houston, Texas, blow dries Tally, a Bernese Mountain dog from Baton Rouge, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Dan Haley gets one of his Shih Tzu ready to be judged during the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more David Kirkland (right) judges a Pekingese shown by Dan Haley (left) at the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Sandra Bethea, a Nation Certified Master Groomer from Gulfport, Mississippi, gives Zephyr, a Bedlington Terrier, a trim on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The Calcasieu Kennel Club is hosting its annual Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows this weekend with more than 600 dogs registered to compete in four days’ worth of shows starting today. (Photos by Rodrick Anderson)

