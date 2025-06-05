PHOTO GALLERY: Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows gets underway

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

Several Shih Zhu wait for their time to shine on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows at the Lake Charles Event Center. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

The Calcasieu Kennel Club is hosting its annual Cajun Cowboy Cluster of Dog Shows this weekend with more than 600 dogs registered to compete in four days’ worth of shows starting today. (Photos by Rodrick Anderson)

