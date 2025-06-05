Ex-Cowboy coach headed to UIW Published 9:14 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Former McNeese State assistant baseball coach Nick Zaleski is back in the Southland Conference.

On Wednesday, Zaleski was named the head baseball coach at SLC rival Incarnate Word.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Nick Zaleski and his family to UIW,” said Cardinals Athletic Director Dr. Richard Duran. “We were looking for a leader who could take our program to the top of the Southland Conference and beyond, and Coach Zaleski is that person. He will support our student-athletes and ensure the program’s culture continues to align with UIW’s Mission.

Email newsletter signup

“I want to thank all those involved in the national search for our new Baseball Head Coach, and I am looking forward to working with Coach Zaleski as he guides our student-athletes to be the best versions of themselves on and off the diamond.”

Zaleski spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, starting in 2016. He spent the last four years as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for head coach Justin Hill, who he played for at Sam Houston.

“I am very happy for Nick,” said Hill. “He is a friend and it is always interesting to compete against them. It is sometimes hard, but I have a lot of friends in this industry, and it’s good to see your former coaches getting their chances.

“There are only 300 of these jobs out there, and they are tough to get. I’m glad Nick is getting this chance.”

Zaleski spent the last two seasons at Tarleton State as an assistant coach. He has 16 years of coaching experience on the diamond.

During his eight years at McNeese, the Cowboys appeared in two NCAA Regionals, won two Southland Conference regular-season titles and a pair of league tournament championships.

Zaleski helped develop two of the top hitters in McNeese history, Payton Harden and Joe Provenzano.

“First off, thank you to Dr. (Thomas) Evans, Dr. Duran, and JR Pulido for the opportunity to be a part of the UIW community and lead the baseball program,” said Zaleski. ”My wife, Amy, daughter Avery and I are excited to be in San Antonio. I am grateful for the opportunity to shepherd the baseball program and the young men that will be associated with it now and in the future. Our organization will do our best to cultivate and foster an environment of excellence, along with exemplifying the University’s core values.”

The Cardinals finished 17-33 overall this season and were just 3-27 in the Southland Conference, finishing in last place.