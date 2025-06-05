6/5: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 4:20 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Ray Brown, 31, 366 Fletcher Road, Westlake —exploitation of the infirmed; identity theft $1,000 or more; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft less than $300.

Jalen John Singleton, 22, 1832 Fox Run — domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Email newsletter signup

Clifton Ray Withers, 62, 701 Rhodes St. — simple battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting a police officer with force or violence. Bond: $33,000.

Melissa Nicole Hooker, 51, 2455 Rose St. — seven counts operating vehicle while license is suspended; four counts traffic-control signals; three counts certain lights around license plates prohibited; switched license plate; three counts sanctions for false declaration-revocation of registration; five counts driver must be licensed; evidence of motor vehicle security contained in vehicle; expired plate; lighted lamps required; turning movements and required signals; registration certificates; vehicle license required.

Jared Keith Hebert, 46, 805 Topsy Road No. 6, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery.

Lamyia Latijera Milton, 24, 1924 8th St. — aggravated battery; resisting an officer; public intimidation and retaliation. Bond: $33,500.

Vaneshia L. Valentine, 33, 2803 Louisiana Ave. — four counts drug possession; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense.

Jarrell Jamal Batiste, 33, 5718 Perry Lane — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $5,500.

Jesse Wayne Moss, 44, 3671 Clement Road, Iowa, La. — three counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less).

Kevin Ray Poullard, 35, 5140 Weaver Road B14 — violations of protective orders. Bond: $7,500.

Charles Thomas Bailey Jr., 40, Basile — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense. Bond: $150,000.

Michael Constatin, 69, Rayne — resisting a police officer with force or violence; criminal trespass; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Bond: $11,500.

Jacob Pete Lebleu, 25, 4313 Lake St. — proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; probation detainer. Bond: $100,100.

Tallmadge Donzell Williams, 24, Port Arthur — organized retail theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.

Shannon Rodrecous Reed, 25, 2127 2nd St. — five counts theft less than $1,000; simple battery; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court; organized retail theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $31,500.

Victor Carl Sellers, 61, 2120 4th St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $250,000.

Zachary Jamell Gauthier, 28, Baton Rouge — battery of a police officer-offender in legal custody. Bond: $12,500.