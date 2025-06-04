Ronnie James Mire Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

On Monday, June 2, 2025, Ronnie James Mire was called to his eternal resting place at the age of 77. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Ronnie was born in Estherwood, La. to Adlas and Rena Mire on Jan. 5, 1948. Growing up in Estherwood, Ronnie was a member of the Midland High School Rebels where he lettered in Varsity Basketball. In 1965, is when he met his beloved wife, Sandy. They were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1965, where they began their life. Ronnie worked as an apprentice for his father-in-law before he began his own company, Mire Painting and Sandblasting. In the early years, Ronnie spent his time working, following his children in the sports and activities they participated in, shrimping, fishing, working out, and playing men’s softball.

Ronnie never met a stranger and never forgot a face. He would love to sit and tell stories of the past and brag on his children and grandchildren to any and everyone who would listen. He always said his children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments. Most days you could find him listening to his swamp pop music, fiddling with projects at home, watching LSU baseball, or at SPAR.

Email newsletter signup

Ronnie is survived by his three children, daughter, Gwen Stewart; two sons, Chris (Lori) Mire, Steven (Tonya) Mire; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Nicholas) Miller, Austin Mire, Andrew (Ashley) Mire, Adelynn Domingue, Allie (Nick) Guillory, Raylee Stewart, Aubre’ Mire, Anndyn Mire, Arlie Mire; great-grandchildren, Kanon Primeaux, Waylon Mire, Brooks Guillory, Rilee Mire, Davis Guillory, Adeline Guillory, and Grayson Miller; one sister, Carolyn Tevy of Crowley; one sister-in-law, Lena Mire and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandy Mire; parents, Adlas Mire and Rena Trahan Mire; son-in-law, Keith Stewart; brother, Herman Mire, and brother-in-law, Gilbert Tevy.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be at 12 p.m., June 5, 2025, at Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur, La., and will resume at 8 a.m., Thursday, June 5, 2025, until time of the service.

Pallbearers will be, Austin Mire, Andrew Mire, Nick Miller, Kanon Primeaux, Anndyn Mire and Nick Guillory. Honorary pallbearers, Waylon Mire, Brooks Guillory and David Guillory.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.