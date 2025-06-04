Mary Penelope Talbot Dugas Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Mary Penelope Talbot Dugas, born in Manchester on Sept. 13, 1942, daughter of the late Alcess and Catherine Beatrice (Fontenot) Talbot, passed away Saturday May 31, 2025, at the age of 82.

Mary, Penny, as many knew her, was proud of her childhood in Manchester, she loved country life. Mary, a graduate of Iowa High School, played basketball and was the Drum Major of the band. She delivered the newspaper for the American Press on her one eyed horse named Blackie.

Mary loved dancing with the love of her life George, whom she met in 1st grade. She loved her Family, sports, Sunday afternoon volleyball games in the neighborhood, yard work, Gaither concerts, vacations with her family, and enjoyed afternoon coffee with her friends. She gave all her children the love of music and taught them all how to dance. Mary had a love for owls and had a very extensive collection that her family helped her collect.

Email newsletter signup

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Buller, and brother, James A. Talbot.

Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Dugas; children, Derrick Dugas (Claudia), Craig Dugas (Pam), Michelle Dugas Peet (Terry), and Kyle Dugas (Tracy); siblings, Rod Talbot (Eunice Rae), Cecil Talbot (Brenda), Bennett Talbot (Kim), Tommy Talbot (Gay), and Bobby Talbot (Cindy); grandchildren, Samara Dugas Rigmaiden (Thomas), Shaina Dugas Duhon (Dustin), Sylvia Dugas Downing (Adam), Derrick Dugas II (Esther), Dominic Dugas (Abigail), Kelsey Peet Gomez (Edwin), Carly Peet, Tyler Peet, Dayton Dugas (Brooke), Danynn Dugas, and Dru Dugas, and 16 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11 a.m., the Rev. Levi Thompson, Celebrant. Visitation begins Friday, June 6, 2025 in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial of her cremains will be in Lacassine Cemetery at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com/Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.