Alisa Marie Orphy Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Alisa Marie Orphy was born on Jan. 22,1970, to Allen and Aline Gobert Orphy. As the first born she was a joy to her parents. Born and raised in Lake Charles, La., she graduated from Alfred M. Barbe Senior High School in 1988 and soon began a tenured career as a 411 operator for Bellsouth (later AT&T).

She assisted special needs individuals while working through CARC. As the oldest of four daughters, she was the insider on all things family.

Alisa passed away on May 29, 2025, at the age of 55, after a long battle with a terminal illness. Alisa is preceded in death by her sister, Ashley (in utero) and her beloved dog, Peanutt.

Alisa is survived by her parents, Allen and Aline Orphy; her sisters, Annette Orphy Ceasar of Corpus Christi, Texas, Andreia Orphy of Lake Charles, La., and Allison Orphy Jupiter of Covington La., as well as, three special nieces.

A celebration of her Alisa’s life will be held on Thursday, June 5, at 1 p.m. in King’s Funeral Home Chapel, followed by her wishes to be cremated under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.