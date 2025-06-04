6/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 6:02 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brandon Darby, 30, 4541 Brooklyn Drive, Sulphur — aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $20,000.

Kayley Elizabeth Speights, 32, 1401 5th Ave. — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.

Tonya Marie Fisher, 39, 1947 Claude Hebert Road — direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Javonte Lavar Bryant, 21, 1520 Brick St. — two counts theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; simple burglary; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $209,500.

Anthony Boyd Fleming, 23, 104 Tim St., Vinton — child desertion.

Kimberly Young Perry, 53, 6336 E. Opelousas St. — unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $50,000.

Brooke Nicole Rhodes, 31, 6735 U.S. 90 East No. 185 — simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $50,000.

Erik Salvador Vega, 33, 1150 N. Hazel St. No. 3 — unauthorized entry of a place of business; drug possession; disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jorge Antonio Villarreal, 21, Edinburg, Texas — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a firearm; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $88,500.

Joseph Patrick Eberly, 43, 1201 Mama Drive, Sulphur — operating while intoxicated-third offense; impeding the flow of traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; expired license plate; no inspection sticker; possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicles.

Melanie Leanne Villanueva, 25, Sugarland, Texas — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

David Edward Reyes, 40, 900 Loree St., Vinton — domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Timothy Joseph Carrier, 53, 2212 Hilary Drive, Vinton — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $8,500.