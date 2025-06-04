22 seatbelt violations given during weekend checkpoint Published 7:19 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Twenty-nine citations were issued Saturday during the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vinton Police Department joint seatbelt checkpoint on Opelousas Street.

CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies made contact with 417 vehicles during the checkpoint.

She said 22 seatbelt citations were given. One citation was given for driving under suspension; one for no insurance; and five for improper or no child restraint.

The checkpoint was funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission “Click It or Ticket” campaign.