William Finn Walsh Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved son, William, who left this world peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends.

William’s life was a profound gift; though his time with us was far too short, his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving parents, Jacob and Sierra Walsh; his devoted grandparents, Jim and Celeste Walsh (“Pop and Coco”), and Scott and Paulette O’Pry (“Popie and Tootsie”), and his beloved great-grandparents, Allen and Ruth Moreau, James and Kathy Walsh, Steve and JoAnn O’Pry, and Rebecca Hazel.

Email newsletter signup

A private service will be held to honor William’s life.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made in William’s honor to the Ronald McDonald House of Houston, whose support meant so much to our family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family on our website. www.john sonfuneralhome.net.