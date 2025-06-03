PHOTO GALLERY: Welsh Library grand opening celebration

Published 3:21 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Doris Maricle

The carnival-themed grand opening celebration of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library featured games, crafts, food, live music, prizes and more. The new 2,875-square-foot building offers increased space, improved accessibility and modern amenities for community programs.

