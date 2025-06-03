PHOTO GALLERY: Welsh Library grand opening celebration
Published 3:21 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Olivia Fontenot, 8, of Jennings, Kynadi Thibodeaux, 7, of Welsh and Catherine Fonento, 5o f Jennings play with colored sand Saturday during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. A large crowd was on hand to enjoy the festivities and mark the opening of the new addition which will host children's activities and community programs. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Children watch as Maylee Berken of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library makes balloon art Saturday during the grand opening of the library's new addition. The project, which has been in the works for nearly a decade, will provide expanded space to host children's activities and community programs. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Dason Bulla, 11, of Welsh concentrates on his next move while Boston Mallett, 12, of Welsh looks on Saturday during a game of checkers at the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library. The library celebrated the grand opening of its new addition with special carnival-themed festivities for the community. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Bethany Comeaux of Jennings helps her daughter, Rylee, 11, make a potholder Saturday during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. Library officials invited the public to help celebrate the grand opening with carnival-themed fun including a petting zoo, games, music, prizes and more. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Thea Spears paints strawberries on the face of 11-year-old Leah Morvant of Welsh on Saturday during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. The public was invited to the grand opening celebration for the newly completed branch addition in Welsh. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Brennan Leckett, 11, and Braxton Edalgo, 7, both of Georgia look at animal furs on display Saturday during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. The new 2,875-square-foot building offers increased space, improved accessibility and modern amenities for community programs. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Arabella Ravia, 4, Hathaway plays a game of pick up ducks Saturday during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion as Brittany Moore of the Elton Library looks on. The family-fun event featured games, crafts, food, live music, prizes and more to celebrate the completion of the new 2,875-square-foot branch addition. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Children enjoy feeding and petting a goat Saturday at the petting zoo during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. The carnival-themed event featured games, crafts, food, live music, prizes and more. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Caroline Thibodeaux, 7, and her brother Shepherd, 5, hold baby chicks Saturday at the petting zoo during the grand opening of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library expansion. Attendees were able to tour the new building and enjoy food, games,crafts, entertainment, prizes and more. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
The carnival-themed grand opening celebration of the new addition of the Welsh McBurney Memorial Library featured games, crafts, food, live music, prizes and more. The new 2,875-square-foot building offers increased space, improved accessibility and modern amenities for community programs.