Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business Published 5:13 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Stutes presented philanthropic award

BATON ROUGE — Rusty Stutes was recently recognized by the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center with the Dean’s Philanthropic Award at the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony at Tiger Stadium.

He received the award for his significant philanthropic contributions to LSU Law, namely his donation of more than $500,000 to create the Russell J. Stutes Small Business and Community Development Clinic at the law school.

He made the gift along with his mother, Cissy, in honor of his father Russell J. Stutes.

McNeese names director of choral activities

McNeese State University’s W.A. and Dorothy Hanna Department of Performing Arts announces the appointment of Landon Scriber as the director of choral activities.

Scriber taught classes at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Louisiana State University of Alexandria. He was also the director of choral activities at Alexandria Senior High School and music director at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria.

He earned degrees from Mississippi College and Louisiana State University and is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in choral conducting with a cognate in voice at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Scriber is passionate about providing exceptional, unique and enriching experiences through choral music and fostering personal and musical growth within the classroom.

Finchum named to Forbes list

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tab Finchum of Sulphur was named among the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2025.

Finchum has served area investors for the past 40 years.

“I became an Edward Jones financial advisor to help the people in my community feel confident in their financial lives and secure about their future,” Finchum said. “It’s challenging but fulfilling work.”

To compile the rankings, SHOOK Research analysts conducted individual interviews with nominees. Criteria that determined the final list included industry experience, best practices, compliance records and assets under care.

Charles receives Service Star Award

Mark Charles, maintenance repair master, at Sowela Technical Community College, received the Customer Service Star Award for the spring 2025 semester.

Those nominating Charles stated, “he has always been a person I can look to for answers no matter the situation. He’s also a great role model for me. There’s not a person on campus that he doesn’t know or speak to, and he always has a laugh and smile to pass along the way. Mark definitely makes everyone’s day a little brighter.”

Charles has worked at Sowela for 18 years.

Sowela’s Customer Service Star Committee selects award winners from nominations submitted by faculty and staff of the College. The award is given to an outstanding faculty or staff member each spring and fall.

Legislature honors Beam

The Louisiana Legislature has passed a resolution commending Bryan Beam on his retirement from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Beam is a native of Lake Charles and a graduate of LaGrange High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from McNeese State University and a master of public administration degree from LSU.

He began his career with the Police Jury in December 1994; he served as an assistant parish administrator for the parish from 2002 until 2010 and was named parish administrator on April 1, 2010.

He worked in coordination with the Division of Engineering and Public Works to revolutionize stormwater management in Calcasieu Parish, and he prepared a comprehensive study of the gravity drainage district structure in the parish, which led the Policy Jury to reduce the number of such districts from seven to two.

Beam represented the Police Jury and partnered with Louisiana DOTD, local municipalities, and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort to construct a full interstate interchange at Intersate 210 and West Prien Lake Road; he oversaw the construction of multiple parish facilities including a new juvenile justice services complex, a new forensic center and crime lab, and significant upgrades to Burton Coliseum; he also coordinated disaster response and recovery during and after Hurricane Laura.

Under his leadership, the Police Jury partnered with the city of Lake Charles, SWLA Economic Development Alliance, and McNeese State University to build the SWLA SEED Center and small business incubator.

Beam is a past president of the Organization of Parish Administrative Officials of the Louisiana Police Jury Association.

Patel joins JD Bank team

JENNINGS — JD Bank is proud to announce the addition of a new VP Commercial Lender Rahul Patel to its Lake Charles team. With a strong background, Patel brings valuable expertise to the bank’s continued growth in the Southwest Louisiana region.

Patel earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Texas in 1996 and a achelor of Basic Science degree from LSU in 2000. He is also a 2022 graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

A native of Lake Charles, Patel is actively involved in the community, serving as a member of the Lake Charles Rotary Club and the Strategic Planning Board for the Lake Charles Racquet Club.