Linda Sue Chapman Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Linda Sue Cato Chapman, 86 years old, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Spring, Texas after a seven year battle with dementia. Linda was born on Oct. 20, 1938, to Ruby and Willie Cato of Gloster, La. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Philip Joseph Chapman, who passed away in 2022 and her beloved grandson, Nicholas Fletcher. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lezlie Fletcher (Ken); son, Billy Chapman (Cheree); grandchildren, Blake Chapman (Linda), Grace Chapman, and Emily Fletcher.

From an early age, Linda demonstrated a passion for music. She attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La. where she majored in piano and music education and was actively involved in the university chorus and Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. After graduation, Linda married Philip and the couple settled in Westlake, La. where she began a lifelong career in education, teaching music to hundreds of children at Western Heights Elementary and serving as the pianist for over 25 years at Westwood Baptist Church.

Upon retirement, Linda and Philip moved to Petit Jean Mountain in Arkansas where they quickly became involved in this close knit community that meant so much to them. Linda led the choir at Petit Jean Baptist Church and developed countless cherished friendships. After nearly two decades, they returned to Louisiana and following Hurricane Laura in 2020, moved to a personal care home in Spring, Texas. Markeith and Nequita Hicks, and their children, Mia, Alicia, Zeniah, and Markeith Jr., who became a second family, lovingly cared for both Linda and Philip during their battles with dementia. Our family is deeply grateful to this team who became an extension of our family during this chapter of their lives.

A memorial service honoring both Linda and Philip will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 6 p.m., with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.