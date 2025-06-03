Judges ordered recused: Louisiana Supreme Court overrules lower courts in DeRidder mayor case Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The two Beauregard Parish judges who have been overseeing the case against former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts — accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage teenager — will be recused.

The Louisiana Supreme Court announced its decision on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys Adam Johnson and Todd Clemons had asked for Martha O’Neal and Kerry Anderson to be recused because of ties they said the pair have to Roberts’ former husband. Their initial request was denied by the 36th Judicial District Court and the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

The high court overruled the ruling of the two lower courts this week.

Roberts submitted her resignation to the DeRidder City Council on July 27, 2024. She was originally arrested on third-degree rape charges, but was indicted by a grand jury in October of 2024 on the lesser counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles by providing alcohol to minors.

The indictment against Roberts was amended on April 15 of this year to add the additional charge of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In Louisiana, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile is when an individual over the age of 17 has sexual intercourse with a minor who is 13 to 16 years old. Indecent behavior with juveniles is the commission of any lewd or lascivious act upon the person or in the presence of any child under the age of 17, where there is an age difference of greater than two years between the two persons.

Johnson and Clemons filed a motion to remove O’Neal and Anderson in February.

“One of the many reasons being the judge emailed our client’s ex from her personal email prior to conducting a custody hearing wherein she ruled against our client and facilitates her ex being named as domiciliary parent, depriving our client and her children of $2700/month in child support despite no change in the actual custody arrangements,” the attorneys previously said in a statement to the American Press.

“In response to our indicating we would be filing a motion to recuse, Judge O’Neal says on the record, in open court, that the Beauregard judges would send off to have the Supreme Court appoint an ad hoc (neutral) judge to hear the recusal motion.”

The attorneys said they were told a hearing with a neutral judge would be scheduled when the motion was filed.

“After the motion is filed, apparently judges change their mind, and both issue separate rulings denying the motion to recuse without even a hearing and without sending the motion to an ad hoc (neutral) judge,” the attorneys stated. “Worse, in Judge O’Neal’s ruling, she refers to our client’s children as ‘victims and witnesses’ — even though they had not been interviewed in the case, not named as victims or witnesses in the case, and nothing in the prior record suggesting them to be victims or witnesses.”

In its ruling Tuesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court said while “there has been no allegation showing that the trial judges in this case harbor any actual bias and note that there is no indication they are not diligent district court judges … based upon the unique facts presented, the stand requires recusal here.”

In a statement to the American Press following the ruling, Johnson and Clemons said they are “extremely pleased, though not surprised, that the Louisiana Supreme Court agreed with our position and ordered the recusal.”

“Justice and the facts demanded this decision, which was originally denied by these judges without so much as a hearing,” the pair wrote. “Today the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that not only was Misty entitled to a hearing, but the Constitution requires the judges be removed from hearing her case. Today is a great day for the rule of law and those willing to fight for it.”

The pair said they now “ look forward to our case being assigned to a fair and impartial judge.”