Former Fenton mayor arrested, accused of malfeasance Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Former Fenton mayor Eddie Bruce Alfred Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of malfeasance in office and injuring public records.

The arrest by Louisiana State Police followed an investigation into allegations that Alfred removed village documents when he left office in late 2024.

“In early May of 2025, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division were requested by the Village of Fenton administration to investigate a complaint involving the former mayor for allegations of removing village documents upon leaving office,” Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Matt Gaspard said in a press release.

The investigation found that before leaving office in December 2024, Alfred allegedly deleted electronic files and took possession of documents essential to village operations, and refused to provide information to the new administration. Detectives were able to receive some of the files from Alfred’s residence.

The American Press has learned that the documents included financial and employee records, as well as password codes.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Gaspard.

Alfred, 59, served as mayor of Fenton from 2009 until 2024, when Phil Cormier was elected as the new mayor in November.

Alfred was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail in Jennings and later released on a $5,000 bond.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Kyle Miers said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Fenton officials earlier this year about the missing files after the new administration took over. Miers then requested the state police to lead the investigation.

“I guess this goes back to one of my core values,” Miers said.”If you look at it on our patch, it says integrity, accountability and community. That’s part of the culture and the core values that we stand on here.”

Miers said accountability should be consistent for everyone, regardless of their position, or title, underscoring the importance of upholding what is right.

The state police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact their detectives. Information can be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at lsp.org by clicking on report suspicious or criminal activity, or by calling the State Police Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.