Arrest made in arson attempt at DeRidder church Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A 34-year-old Rosepine man has been arrested following an arson attempt over the weekend at First Baptist Church of DeRidder.

Samuel Isaiah Rougeau has been charged with simple arson of a religious building, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

Rougeau’s bond has not yet been set pending a hearing with the judge.

“Though the flames tried to shake us, Jesus is greater,” the church announced on its Facebook page Saturday. “By the grace of God, First Baptist DeRidder is open and ready to welcome you tomorrow morning. Join us as we gather to worship as a church family and stand united in hope.”

DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was assisted by the city’s fire department, Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office in investigating the attempted arson that happened early Saturday morning.

Richard said video surveilliance shows a vehicle approaching the church from U.S. 171 south and heading back in the same direction after the incident.

Richard said while investigating the driver, detectives learned he was booked in another parish jail on unrelated charges not long after the incident at the church.

The investigation is still ongoing, the police department said.