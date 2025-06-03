6/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brycelyn Ray Anderson, 25, Eunice — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $10,000.

Michael Keith Lancto, 35, 1102 Matthew St., Sulphur — two counts drug possession; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $18,500.

Christopher John Robare, 40, 8337 La. 27, Bell City — failure to register and notify as sex offender or child predator.

Alex Anthony Flores, 51, Houston — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary. Bond: $44,500.

Pedro Ibarra, 44, Houston — simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $75,000.

Shawn Allan Brown, 37, 2324 Sampson St., Westlake — four counts direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, third offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Warren Leon Brown, 31, 2152 11th St. — transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia-second offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; turning movements and required signals.

Todd Allen Booth, 44, 1343 Saddlewood Drive — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; drug possession. Bond: $5,250.

Nicole Ann Phillips, 49, 1262 Falconer Lane — drug possession; obstruction of justice; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $69,500.

Charles Adam Hutchins Jr., 37, 6436 Barton Drive — violations of protective orders.

Dominique Desiree Dawn Beitel, 30, 6505 Nelson Road — illegal supplying a felon with a firearm. Bond: $15,000.

Christina Nicole Fontenot, 18, 2010 Center St., Vinton — obstruction of justice; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; violations of uniform controlled dangerous substances law-drug-free zone. Bond: $72,500.

Jacolby Deshon Meaux, 20, 104 Tim St., Vinton — drug possession; violations of uniform controlled dangerous substances law-drug-free zone; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $70,500.

Andrew Marice Kyle Jr., 40, 700 Henning Drive, Apt. 120, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Deismond Derral Emanuel Simmons, 37, 2465 La. 397 No. 224 — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense.