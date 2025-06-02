Summer is when blood donors are needed most Published 1:51 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Blood donations are needed year round, but summertime is when donations lack the most. Blood is only good for 42 days and it cannot be frozen. Once it expires, it can’t be used. Donors are eligible to donate every 56 days.

“Once the summer months start, of course that’s vacation time, and the kids are out of school and that slows the blood donations down quite a bit,” said KarenSimien, assistant director at LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles.

According to Simien, the most successful blood drives occur at high schools. Kids from 16 to 18 can donate blood, with a parent’s consent.

Email newsletter signup

Type O positive blood is the most common blood type and the most used, while only 7 percent of the population is O negative, it is the most common blood type needed due to it being the universal blood type and can be used with anyone according to the American Red Cross.

“A common misconception is that it hurts to give blood or that they are anemic, whether they actually are or not,” she said.

The requirements to give blood differ for male and female donors. Male donors have to be in good healthy condition, their hemoglobin (iron) has to be between 13.3– 18.3. Weight does not matter in males, but females must be at least 110 pounds and their hemoglobin has to be 12.5–18.3.

“When you give blood it is given by your blood volume, when we put the criteria in we go off of your height and weight requirements and that’s how much we’re allowed to take,” Simien said.

A few issues may disqualify you from giving blood including any health related issues that you may have, any type of cancer that you may have had and heart issues. Some medications may disqualify you as well – such as antibiotics, a heart related medication and if your hemoglobin is not what it needs to be.

The night before donating one would need to eat a good meal and in the morning eat a good breakfast and hydrate plenty.

Plasma and platelets can also be donated at LifeShare. Plasma is commonly given to trauma, burn and shock patients according to the American Red Cross Blood Services. Platelets are the component of your blood that helps control bleeding. Most patients that need platelets will need multiple platelet transfusions to prevent uncontrolled bleeding. Platelets only have a 5-day storage life.

“Platelets are more in demand than anything,” Simien said.

“There are patients everyday that are in need of getting blood, whether it’s a heart patient, a child that has leukemia, a burn patient … if it’s a female donor that’s never been pregnant, we can use their plasma for burn patients,” she said.

Platelets are your white cells that are extracted from your red cells and that is what is needed for leukemia and cancer patients according to Simien.

To give whole blood it usually takes 20 to 30 minutes, but for other types of donations it can take longer.

“We need blood every day, every hour, you can walk in and we’ll be ready or you can schedule an appointment at www.lifeshare.org.” she said.

LifeShare is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception on Tuesdays being open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Every Saturday LifeShare is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every third Sunday 8 a.m. to noon.

LifeShare also does mobile blood drives. If your local business or school would like to host a blood drive to help the community you can call and ask to speak to one of their account managers in Lake Charles.

“We will be there with bells on!” Simien said.

LifeShare will be hosting a summer promo June 26–June 29 at their physical location and at all mobile sites. Donors will receive a free shirt and tumbler from LifeShare as a thank you.