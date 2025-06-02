Sulphur coach accused of stabbing 6-year-old Published 5:09 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Patrick Seth Greene, a teacher and coach at Sulphur High School’s ninth grade campus, has been arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance call.

St. Landry’s Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark LeBlanc said Greene — who lives in Opelousas — was arrested Sunday morning.

LeBlanc said officers responding to a disturbance call found a 6-year-old child with multiple lacerations and stab wounds to the face, neck and chest area. The child was immediately transported to Opelousas General Hospital and was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital with

life-threatening injuries.

The child has undergone two surgeries and remains in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“The mother did sustain injuries at the hands of Mr. Greene and we’re still determining whether or not the other six juveniles suffered any physical injury and to what extent — there’s still a lot yet known,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said Greene, 37, was combative with officers who ultimately took him into custody. He has been charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, resisting an officer and two counts of aggravated assault.

“The suspect, while currently on the domestic violence charges and the resisting an officer charge, is going to be facing additional charges based on the investigation, they’re going to make a determination of exactly what they are, there were a total of seven children in the home

and essentially all of them were put in serious danger as was the mother,” LeBlanc said.

He said detectives are running through body camera footage and “trying to piece everything together.”

“This is a very active ongoing investigation, we’re still conducting interviews, still looking over the body camera footage from the incident and quite a few other things,” LeBlanc said.

Greene is employed with the Calcasieu Parish School Board and will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a personnel investigation.

Additional charges are pending at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948 – 6516.