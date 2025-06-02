PHOTO GALLERY: Teacher Job Fair Published 3:59 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

1 of 3

During the Jeff Davis Parish School Board’s annual Teacher Job Fair in Welsh on Monday, applicants were able to learn about job opportunities throughout the district and meet with principals and district staff to learn more about career opportunities in local schools. The district hopes to fill several positions for the upcoming school year from the pool of applicants who attended the job fair.

Email newsletter signup