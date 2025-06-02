PHOTO GALLERY: Teacher Job Fair

Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School Principal Chris Humble visits with Samantha Abel, a special education teacher, on Monday during the Jeff Davis Parish School Board's annual Teacher Job Fair in Welsh. The district hopes to fill several positions for the upcoming school year from the pool of applicants who attended the job fair. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Jennings High School Principal Selena Gomes talks with Missy Wetzel about job opportunities available Monday during the Jeff Davis Parish School Board's annual Teacher Job Fair in Welsh. Wetzel is a 10-year math teacher in Vernon Parish, but is moving to Jeff Davis Parish. Applicants were able to learn about job opportunities throughout the district and meet with principals and district staff to learn more about career opportunities in local schools. (Doris Maricle / American Press)
Lacassine High School Principal Rhoda Corkran interviews Maghon Conner of Roanoke on Monday during the annual Jeff Davis Parish Teachers Job Fair in Welsh. Conner, who has eight years of experience as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional and intervention, is seeking a teaching position at the elementary or middle school level. (Doris Maricle / American Press)