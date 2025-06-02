6/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:01 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christy Ann Hollie, 22, 3858 Anthony Ferry Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Tyrenesha Michel Vickers, 33, 523 15th St. — domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer; two counts probation detainer. Bond: $15,000.

Austin Trevor Hodges, 29, 1836 La. 458, Pitkin — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; direct contempt of court; three counts theft less than $1,000; three counts simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000. Bond: $80,600.

Donte Brian Bethley, 24, 1604 W. McNeese St. Apt. 6 — domestic abuse battery.

Jessica Anne White, 51, 132 Spring St. — direct contempt of court; four counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; three counts criminal trespass; simple battery; two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $7,000.

Helen Louise Francis Lanet Marks, 29, 2701 Warren St. Apt. D — domestic abuse battery.

Derik Terrell Walker, 50, 6336 E. Opelousas St. No. 17 — forgery; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Rahanna Bragg, 42, 6094 Steward Road, Vinton — two counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; four counts drug possession reckless operation; driver must be licensed; driving on roadway laned for traffic; vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition. Bond: $14,050.

James Louis Davis, 57, 2303 Rose St. — theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer. Bond: $6,500.

Versa Marie Batiste, 33, 2311 Lilly St. — aggravated assault. Bond: $15,000.

James Quinton Jamar Thomas, 40, 217 Lucille St. — domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 62, 425 Bank St. — direct contempt of court; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer. Bond: $54,000.

Michael Delane Bailey, 25, 1516 Sage Drive — three counts direct contempt of court; drug possession; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; obstruction of justice. Bond: $5,500.

Jasmine S. Humphrey, 34, 17th St. —simple burglary; theft less than $1,000. Bond: $32,000.

Carly Brooke Perkins, 33, 415 Central Parkway No. 8B — identity theft; identity theft $1,000 or more. Bond: $60,000.

Peyton Raine Sosa, 23, 1200 Canvasback St. — obstruction of court orders. Bond: $9,500.

Steven Nicholas Doran, 44, 230 Fletcher Road, Westlake — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; unauthorized use of a moveable (felony). Bond: $14,500.

Hebert A. Almanza-Lozoya, 32, 414 E. LaGrange St. — aggravated assault upon a dating partner.

Tayvis Isaiah James Wilson, 25, Orange, Texas — battery of a police officer-offender in legal custody. Bond: $7,500.

Devin Anthony Bryant, 32, 1124 Harrison St., Westlake — obstruction of justice; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments-committing a crime of violence or CDS violation.