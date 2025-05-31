Yvonne Priola Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Yvonne Marie Hebert Priola, 74, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love.

Born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Lake Charles to Milton Joseph Hebert and Evelyn Ruth Mathis Hebert, Yvonne was a woman of warmth, devotion, and kindness. Her life revolved around what mattered most, her children and grandchildren. She never missed a moment. Whether it was a cheer competition, a ballgame, or any event involving her grandchildren, Yvonne was there, cheering them on.

Her love story with Tommie Priola began at Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff. From those early high school days came a marriage that lasted 56 years.

Email newsletter signup

Yvonne was also a passionate sports fan, especially her LSU Tigers. If LSU was playing, you could be sure she was watching. She was also a big Houston Astros fan and rarely missed a game.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tommie Priola; her daughter, Jodi Harlow (Keith); her beloved grandchildren, Madison LeBouef (Jake), Morgan Broussard (Jessie), Michael Harlow, Sean Michael Lyon (Carriann), and Sam Reding; her great-grandchildren, Barron LeBouef and Harrison LeBouef, and her sisters, Becky Ruth Abercrombie and Holly Martinez (Sal).

Yvonne is preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Priola Reding, and her parents, Milton Joseph Hebert and Evelyn Ruth Mathis Hebert.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, and a private graveside service will take place later.