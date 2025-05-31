Poised champ, Lavergne locks up fourth consecutive state title with strong bounce-back ride Published 10:56 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

The first-go round Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum was a rare miss for DeQuincy’s Wyatt Lavergne, but the seasoned cowboy was unfazed.

He turned in one of his best rides of the season Friday in the second-go round and locked up his fourth consecutive saddle bronco riding state championship.

“It is a blessing to say (I have won four state championships),” Lavergne said. “I don’t know how many people have done it. I am sure there are a few. I am definitely proud of what I have accomplished.”

He scored a 75-point ride Friday morning to win the second-go round.

“I thought I did everything I could do with the stock that I drew,” Lavergne said. “It was fun, and I had a good time.”

In four trips to the state finals, Thursday’s miss was Lavergne’s first at the state rodeo, but his experience showed Friday. It was the eighth time in 11 rounds at the state rodeo that he scored more than 70 points.

“I knew what I did wrong,” Lavergne said. “I just needed to go full throttle (Friday) morning and give it everything I had, and it ended up working out.

“I knew what I could do. I knew it didn’t set me back yesterday. It was just a mental thing. I just had to overcome that challenge and forget about it. If you keep looking at the rear view you are going to run into something.”

Lavergne’s 75-point ride pushed him to 97 points and an insurmountable 34-point lead.

The top 15 in each event will compete in the short-go round at 5 p.m. Saturday. The top four in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.