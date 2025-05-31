Lavergne brothers leave state rodeo as champions Published 11:53 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 3

The Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo ended just the way the Lavergne brothers wanted: as state champions.

Wyatt Lavergne, a senior, won his fourth consecutive saddle bronc riding state title, while Ty Lavergne, a sophomore, won his first state championship in bull riding.

“Dreams ended up coming true,” Wyatt said. “I was rooting for my brother more than anybody, more than myself.

Email newsletter signup

“I feel more accomplished for him winning than I do myself.”

While the elder Lavergne wrapped up his title on Friday, Ty Lavergne’s came down to his final ride Saturday evening in the short-go at Burton Coliseum. He just needed an eight-second ride. He was initially bucked off but was awarded re-ride after the bull made contact with the chute as he came out. Despite having to wait a while for another bull to be brought into the arena, Ty Lavergne scored 68 points on the re-ride.

“I felt relieved, and it kind of put a little bit more pressure on me,’ Ty said. “I had to wait so long for it. I was glad that I got another chance to win it.”

Ty Lavergne also won the average title with 219 points over three eight-second rides. He beat defending state champ Brennan Polito (Epic Charter) 126.4 to 102.25.

“It is a big relief, Ty Lavergne said. “My buddy Brandon Polito was right on my tail the whole season. I just feel relieved to finally win it, especially with my brother.”

Wyatt Lavergne’s win in the second-go round on Friday was enough to earn him his fourth state title, and he wrapped up his fourth consecutive average title with a 73-point ride on Saturday. In 12 rounds at the state rodeo, he has scored 70 or more points nine times.

“I would say it is a weight off my shoulders,” Wyatt Lavergne said. “I just came in here like I was losing, like I was last, and I just let it all hang out.

I didn’t have anything to lose, and so, it’s a big accomplishment. Pretty proud of myself.”

Barbe’s Ella Kay won a second consecutive round Saturday on her way to defending her goat tying state championship.

“It’s awesome, you know, I give all the glory to God and just thank him that I’m able to do this,” Kay said.

She won the short-go round Saturday with her fastest time of the weekend at 7.12 seconds. She opened the LHSFR on Thursday with a 13.79-second run but bounced back on Friday with a time of 7.42 seconds.

“I was kind of nervous,” Kay said about her first-go round performance. “I was just trying to go out there and be fast, and I just messed up.”

“I felt great (in the short-go round). My horse worked great, I did great, and I just thank God.”

The top four in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.

Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo

Short-go round results

At Burton Coliseum

Bull riding

1, Carter Shaw 85

2, Ty Lavergne 68

2, Luke Simon 68

Saddle bronco riding

1, Wyatt Lavergne 73

2, Austin James 38

Bareback riding

1, Ethan Parrott 64

Steer wrestling

1, Cain Martin 7.71

2, Cale Carpenter 8.89

3, Grady Ellis 10.43

4, Noah Weeks 11.55

5, Turbo Baxter 14.57

6, William Gunter 16.34

7, Luke Savant 17.40

Tie down roping

1, Cruz Melanson 8.46

2, Colten Esthay 9.01

3, Cougar Racca 9.55

4, Braxton Guillot 10.09

5, Gentry Silver 10.62

6, Carter Primeaux 10.69

7, Cooper Gallet 12.33

8, Colton Summers 13.56

9, Jayden Nunez 18.00

10, Trever Trahan 18.40

Team roping

1, Grant Engel/Skinner Wilkinson 5.15

2, Teddie Guynn/Wyatt Sonnier 6.79

3, Bill Odell/Tucker Wright 7.73

4, Shadd Huffman/Wayburn Chandler 9.99

5, Cole Steib/Kayson Lasyone 12.96

6, Hayden Walker/Grant Boudreaux 13.35

7, Cooper Broussard/Hudson Mudd 17.69

8, H.D. Willis/Carter Perry 22.28

9, Kensley Mudge/Wyatt DeMoss 33.75

Breakaway roping

1, Caroline Fontenot 2.10

2, Emma Nunez 2.30

3, Alex Poole 2.48

4, Jillian Fontenot 2.50

5, Keylee Izard 2.74

6, Addison Rains 3.00

7, Kensley Mudge 3.17

8, Saige Martin 3.47

9, Ava Nunez 12.07

Goat tying

1, Ella Kay 7.12

2, Brantlee Colbert 7.70

3, Kynnedy Nunn 8.07

4, Addison Rains 8.16

5, Abbey Anderson 8.96

6, Abbie Savant 9.86

7, Rylee Jo Maryman 10.13

8, Lauren Williams 10.20

9, Makayla Stelly 11.41

10, Katie Abshire 13.81

Pole Bending

1, Kodi Miller 20.280

2, Gemi Robinson 20.521

3, Rylee Jo Maryman 20.594

4, Addison Rains 20.680

5, Stella Aucoin 20.995

6, Ava Nunez 21.021

7, Logan Krieg 21.104

8, Emma Nunez 21.451

9, Abbey Anderson 21.606

10, Jossy Gantt 25.847

Barrel racing

1, Kynnedy Nunn 15.117

2, Gemi Robinson 15.229

3, Rylee Jo Maryman 15.304

4, Ava Nunez 15.323

5, Abbey Anderson 15.332

6, Logan Krieg 15.383

7, Kanley Cooper 15.404

8, Addison Rains 15.495

9, Jasey Gantt 15.535

10, Stella Aucoin 15.943

Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo

At Burton Coliseum

Standings after short-go round, Saturday, May 31, 2025

All-Around Cowboy

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Charter 142.0

2, Turbo Baxter, Slaughter Comm. 133.5

3, Cruz Melanson, Vinton 130.2

4, Kayson Lasyone 103.0

5, Jayden Nunez, S. Cameron 98.8

Rookie All-Around Cowboy

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, Cole Steib, Catholic-PC 127.8

2, Cain Martin, Sulphur 64.4

3, Skinner Wilkinson, Home School 60.8

All-Around Cowgirl

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd 292.25

2, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 257.3

3, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 238.4

Rookie All-Around Cowgirl

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 238.4

2, Kinley Walker, Home School 96.6

Bareback riding

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#Bryer Prince, Sulphur 113.0

2, Fisher Burnworth, Home School 63.8

3, %Ethan Parrott, Darbonne Woods 49.0 (123/2)

Barrell racing

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#%Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 116.5 (45.387/3)

2, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd 102.4

4, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend 86.5

3, Ava Nunez, Bell City 82.2

5, Kynnedy Nunn, Welsh 62.5

Saddle bronc riding

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#%Wyatt Lavergne, DeQuincy 119.0 (148/2)

2, Austin James, Rosepine 71.7

3, Zach Reeves, Sulphur 64.0

4, Brant Schexnider, Kaplan 26.9

Tie down roping

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, #Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Ch. 115.0

2, %Cruz Melanson, Vinton 110.2 (26.12/3)

3, Cougar Racca, Bell City 86.0

4, Gentry Silver, Bell City 73.1

5, Carter Primeaux, Erath 72.3

Breakaway roping

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, #Kensley Mudge, Magnolia Bend 56.0

2, Caroline Fontenot, Beau Chene 53.5

3, %Alex Poole, Bell City 51.35 (7.28/3)

4, Emma Nunez, Bell City 50.3

5, Faith Dubois, Home School 49.8

Steer wrestling

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, #Turbo Baxter, Slaughter 119.5

2, William Gunter, Sulphur 86.6

3, Kyler Landry, Ascension Cath. 73.5

4, %Cain Martin, Sulphur 64.4 (19.93/3)

5, Noah Weeks, Magnolia Bend 52.5

Goat tying

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#Ella Kay, Barbe 128.4

2, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd 97.8

3, Abbie Savant, Home School 89.1

4, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 86.6

5, Sage Raymond, Briarfield Acad. 85.8

9, %Kynnedy Nunn, Welsh 63.3 (25.57/3)

Team roping

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#Kayson Lasyone, Magnolia Bend 175.0

#Cole Steib, Catholic-PC

2, Carter Perry, Cedar Creek 135.2

H.D. Willis, Home School

3, %Teddie Austin Guynn, Home School 132.6 (23.21/3)

%Wyatt Sonnier, Welsh

4, Grant Engel, Jeff Davis Home School 121.8

Skinner Wilkinson, Home School

5, Carter Huffman, Jena 116.6

Andrew Paul, Jena

Pole bending

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, *#Kodi Miller, Simpson 121.1

2, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend 110.2

3, %Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 99.4 (61.912/3)

4, Kenzie King, Jeff Davis Home School 62.4

5, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd 59.2

Bull riding

Pl., Athlete, School Pts.

1, #%Ty Lavergne, DeQuincy 126.4 (219/3)

2, *Brennan Polito, Epic Charter 102.25

3, Carter Shaw, Magnolia Bend 85.3

4, Luke Simon, Notre Dame 61.55

5, Briggs Cooley, Christ Bridge 52.7

*2024 state champ

#2025 state champion

%2025 average champion