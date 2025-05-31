Lavergne brothers leave state rodeo as champions

Published 11:53 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

By Rodrick Anderson

The Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo ended just the way the Lavergne brothers wanted: as state champions.

Wyatt Lavergne, a senior, won his fourth consecutive saddle bronc riding state title, while Ty Lavergne, a sophomore, won his first state championship in bull riding.

“Dreams ended up coming true,” Wyatt said. “I was rooting for my brother more than anybody, more than myself.

“I feel more accomplished for him winning than I do myself.”

While the elder Lavergne wrapped up his title on Friday, Ty Lavergne’s came down to his final ride Saturday evening in the short-go at Burton Coliseum. He just needed an eight-second ride. He was initially bucked off but was awarded re-ride after the bull made contact with the chute as he came out. Despite having to wait a while for another bull to be brought into the arena, Ty Lavergne scored 68 points on the re-ride.

“I felt relieved, and it kind of put a little bit more pressure on me,’ Ty said. “I had to wait so long for it. I was glad that I got another chance to win it.”

Ty Lavergne also won the average title with 219 points over three eight-second rides. He beat defending state champ Brennan Polito (Epic Charter) 126.4 to 102.25.

“It is a big relief, Ty Lavergne said. “My buddy Brandon Polito was right on my tail the whole season. I just feel relieved to finally win it, especially with my brother.”

Wyatt Lavergne’s win in the second-go round on Friday was enough to earn him his fourth state title, and he wrapped up his fourth consecutive average title with a 73-point ride on Saturday. In 12 rounds at the state rodeo, he has scored 70 or more points nine times.

“I would say it is a weight off my shoulders,” Wyatt Lavergne said. “I just came in here like I was losing, like I was last, and I just let it all hang out.

I didn’t have anything to lose, and so, it’s a big accomplishment. Pretty proud of myself.”

Barbe’s Ella Kay won a second consecutive round Saturday on her way to defending her goat tying state championship.

“It’s awesome, you know, I give all the glory to God and just thank him that I’m able to do this,” Kay said.

She won the short-go round Saturday with her fastest time of the weekend at 7.12 seconds. She opened the LHSFR on Thursday with a 13.79-second run but bounced back on Friday with a time of 7.42 seconds.

“I was kind of nervous,” Kay said about her first-go round performance. “I was just trying to go out there and be fast, and I just messed up.”

“I felt great (in the short-go round). My horse worked great, I did great, and I just thank God.”

The top four in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 13-19.

Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo

Short-go round results

At Burton Coliseum

 

Bull riding

1, Carter Shaw                                                85

2, Ty Lavergne                                                  68

2, Luke Simon                                                 68

 

Saddle bronco riding

1, Wyatt Lavergne                                          73

2, Austin James                                              38

 

Bareback riding

1, Ethan Parrott                                               64

 

Steer wrestling

1, Cain Martin                                                  7.71

2, Cale Carpenter                                          8.89

3, Grady Ellis                                                    10.43

4, Noah Weeks                                                11.55

5, Turbo Baxter                                                14.57

6, William Gunter                                           16.34

7, Luke Savant                                                 17.40

 

Tie down roping

1, Cruz Melanson                                           8.46

2, Colten Esthay                                             9.01

3, Cougar Racca                                             9.55

4, Braxton Guillot                                           10.09

5, Gentry Silver                                               10.62

6, Carter Primeaux                                        10.69

7, Cooper Gallet                                             12.33

8, Colton Summers                                       13.56

9, Jayden Nunez                                             18.00

10, Trever Trahan                                            18.40

 

Team roping

1, Grant Engel/Skinner Wilkinson             5.15

2, Teddie Guynn/Wyatt Sonnier                6.79

3, Bill Odell/Tucker Wright                          7.73

4, Shadd Huffman/Wayburn Chandler   9.99

5, Cole Steib/Kayson Lasyone                   12.96

6, Hayden Walker/Grant Boudreaux        13.35

7, Cooper Broussard/Hudson Mudd       17.69

8, H.D. Willis/Carter Perry                           22.28

9, Kensley Mudge/Wyatt DeMoss             33.75

 

Breakaway roping

1, Caroline Fontenot                                     2.10

2, Emma Nunez                                              2.30

3, Alex Poole                                                    2.48

4, Jillian Fontenot                                           2.50

5, Keylee Izard                                                 2.74

6, Addison Rains                                            3.00

7, Kensley Mudge                                           3.17

8, Saige Martin                                                3.47

9, Ava Nunez                                                    12.07

 

Goat tying

1, Ella Kay                                                         7.12

2, Brantlee Colbert                                        7.70

3, Kynnedy Nunn                                            8.07

4, Addison Rains                                            8.16

5, Abbey Anderson                                        8.96

6, Abbie Savant                                               9.86

7, Rylee Jo Maryman                                     10.13

8, Lauren Williams                                         10.20

9, Makayla Stelly                                            11.41

10, Katie Abshire                                            13.81

 

Pole Bending

1, Kodi Miller                                                    20.280

2, Gemi Robinson                                          20.521

3, Rylee Jo Maryman                                     20.594

4, Addison Rains                                            20.680

5, Stella Aucoin                                              20.995

6, Ava Nunez                                                    21.021

7, Logan Krieg                                                  21.104

8, Emma Nunez                                              21.451

9, Abbey Anderson                                        21.606

10, Jossy Gantt                                                25.847

 

Barrel racing

1, Kynnedy Nunn                                            15.117

2, Gemi Robinson                                          15.229

3, Rylee Jo Maryman                                     15.304

4, Ava Nunez                                                    15.323

5, Abbey Anderson                                        15.332

6, Logan Krieg                                                  15.383

7, Kanley Cooper                                           15.404

8, Addison Rains                                            15.495

9, Jasey Gantt                                                  15.535

10, Stella Aucoin                                            15.943

 

Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo

At Burton Coliseum

Standings after short-go round, Saturday, May 31, 2025

All-Around Cowboy

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Charter                                                                                  142.0

2, Turbo Baxter, Slaughter Comm.                                                                                  133.5

3, Cruz Melanson, Vinton                                                                                  130.2

4, Kayson Lasyone                                                                                  103.0

5, Jayden Nunez, S. Cameron                         98.8

 

Rookie All-Around Cowboy

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, Cole Steib, Catholic-PC                                                                                  127.8

2, Cain Martin, Sulphur                                     64.4

3, Skinner Wilkinson, Home School             60.8

 

All-Around Cowgirl

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd                                                                               292.25

2, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View                                                                                  257.3

3, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend                                                                                  238.4

 

Rookie All-Around Cowgirl

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend                                                                                  238.4

2, Kinley Walker, Home School                      96.6

 

Bareback riding

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#Bryer Prince, Sulphur                                                                                  113.0

2, Fisher Burnworth, Home School               63.8

3, %Ethan Parrott, Darbonne Woods           49.0 (123/2)

 

Barrell racing

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#%Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View                                                                                  116.5 (45.387/3)

2, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd                                                                                  102.4

4, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend                86.5

3, Ava Nunez, Bell City                                       82.2

5, Kynnedy Nunn, Welsh                                   62.5

 

Saddle bronc riding

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#%Wyatt Lavergne, DeQuincy                                                                                  119.0 (148/2)

2, Austin James, Rosepine                               71.7

3, Zach Reeves, Sulphur                                   64.0

4, Brant Schexnider, Kaplan                            26.9

 

Tie down roping

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, #Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Ch.                                                                                  115.0

2, %Cruz Melanson, Vinton                                                                                  110.2 (26.12/3)

3, Cougar Racca, Bell City                                86.0

4, Gentry Silver, Bell City                                   73.1

5, Carter Primeaux, Erath                                 72.3

 

Breakaway roping

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, #Kensley Mudge, Magnolia Bend              56.0

2, Caroline Fontenot, Beau Chene                53.5

3, %Alex Poole, Bell City                                                                                  51.35 (7.28/3)

4, Emma Nunez, Bell City                                 50.3

5, Faith Dubois, Home School                        49.8

 

Steer wrestling

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, #Turbo Baxter, Slaughter                                                                                  119.5

2, William Gunter, Sulphur                               86.6

3, Kyler Landry, Ascension Cath.                   73.5

4, %Cain Martin, Sulphur                                 64.4 (19.93/3)

5, Noah Weeks, Magnolia Bend                     52.5

 

Goat tying

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#Ella Kay, Barbe                                                                                  128.4

2, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd                           97.8

3, Abbie Savant, Home School                       89.1

4, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View                    86.6

5, Sage Raymond, Briarfield Acad.                85.8

9, %Kynnedy Nunn, Welsh                               63.3 (25.57/3)

 

Team roping

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#Kayson Lasyone, Magnolia Bend                                                                                  175.0

#Cole Steib, Catholic-PC

2, Carter Perry, Cedar Creek                                                                                  135.2

H.D. Willis, Home School

3, %Teddie Austin Guynn, Home School                                                                                  132.6 (23.21/3)

%Wyatt Sonnier, Welsh

4, Grant Engel, Jeff Davis Home School                                                                                  121.8

Skinner Wilkinson, Home School

5, Carter Huffman, Jena                                                                                  116.6

Andrew Paul, Jena

 

Pole bending

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, *#Kodi Miller, Simpson                                                                                  121.1

2, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend                                                                                  110.2

3, %Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend              99.4 (61.912/3)

4, Kenzie King, Jeff Davis Home School       62.4

5, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd                           59.2

 

Bull riding

Pl., Athlete, School                                           Pts.

1, #%Ty Lavergne, DeQuincy                                                                                  126.4 (219/3)

2, *Brennan Polito, Epic Charter                                                                               102.25

3, Carter Shaw, Magnolia Bend                      85.3

4, Luke Simon, Notre Dame                                                                                  61.55

5, Briggs Cooley, Christ Bridge                       52.7

 

*2024 state champ

#2025 state champion

%2025 average champion

 

 

 

 

