David James Fruge Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David James Fruge, a man who lived life on his own terms and left a mark on every soul he encountered. David passed away surrounded by love, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable stories, unwavering loyalty, and boundless love.

David was born in Mamou, La. and grew up in Lake Charles. He graduated from Barbe High School in 1974.

Known by many simply as “Diz,” David was a force of nature, bold, spontaneous, and unafraid to dance to the beat of his own drum. He lived out loud, laughed without hesitation, and never met a stranger. If you crossed paths with David, chances are you walked away a friend, whether you wanted to or not.

But behind that untamed spirit was a heart of pure gold. David was the kind of man who would drop everything to help someone in need, who stood by his loved ones with fierce devotion, and who loved with a depth few could match. His loyalty was unmatched, and his love was generous, unconditional, and real.

David didn’t just live, he lived. He chased the moments most of us only dream about and brought light and laughter wherever he went. Though his time with us feels far too short, his spirit will live on in the countless lives he touched and in the stories we’ll tell with laughter and tears for years to come.

He survived by his son Chase Fruge, mother and father, Lillie and L.D. Fruge; sister, Wanda and husband, Mike Dartez; sister, Donna Fruge, and brother, Marc Fruge and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by those who were lucky enough to be part of his wild ride, friends who became family, and family who knew the depths of his love. The world’s a little quieter without you, but your roar will echo in our hearts forever.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.