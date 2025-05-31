Cody Don Brock Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Cody Don Brock, 35, born on Dec. 6, 1989, passed away May 26, 2025, Memorial Day, in Lake Charles as a result of a tragic accident.

Cody was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, a graduate of Barbe High School and Sowela Technical School where he studied Electrical Instrumentation. He had a gifted technical mind, enjoyed gaming, experimenting and designing and built his advanced computer and security systems. He also enjoyed his work in Marine construction and worked the past three years as a Marine carpenter for Kenny Cooley. An avid outdoorsman, Cody loved nature, being in the mountains, running his boat and fishing. His greatest times were shared with his family and friends, and his greatest joy was his children and “fur babies”. As we remember Cody, we strive to celebrate his life, love and laughter.

Cody was deeply loved by many, leaving to cherish his memory, his children, Gemma Ann Brock and Avery Van Jackson; devoted mother, Heather Brock LeJeune; sisters, Amber LeJeune and Katy LeJeune, as well as his brothers, Dustin LeJeune and Brandon LeJeune and fiancé, Mackenzie Webb. He also leaves his loving girlfriend, Alyssa Broussard; many dear friends, extended family and “fur baby” Pitbull’s, Rufus, Roxy, Rosie, Dottie and Chonk.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, David R. and Nina Neely Brock and father, Shannon Dale LeJeune.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 2, 2025 in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation Monday will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers for his services will be his brothers, and dearest friends, Dustin LeJeune, Brandon LeJeune, Mike Miller, Glen Verkler, Anthony Castille and Preston Walker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darryan Smith Myers, Jeremy Matte and Stephen Almirall.

In respect of these unforeseen circumstances, donations to the family may be made through the donation tab (Resources- Make Payment) for Cody on the Johnson Funeral Home website. www.john sonfuneralhome.net/pay ments

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.