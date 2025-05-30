Two arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Lake Charles College Prep student Published 11:36 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Two arrests have been made in the death of a 16-year-old shot while at a graduation celebration at a rental home in the University subdivision.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kirkum said a warrant was served on 20-year-old Terrell Alfred Friday morning. Alfred was already an inmate in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on unrelated charges at the time the warrant was served.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been set at $2.7 million.

Nineteen-year-old Jaylin Guidroz has also been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. His bond has been set at $1.2 million.

Lake Charles Police previously told the American Press the shooting, which killed Lake Charles College Prep student Mckenzie Rideau, happened just after midnight May 20 in the 500 block of Central Parkway.

“Rideau was in attendance at the graduation party being hosted at the location and detectives have determined that she was not a target of the shooting,” Kirkum told the American Press on Friday.

In a Facebook posting made May 21, Lake Charles College Prep Principal Freddie Harrison said Rideau was “a beloved student whose presence touched every corner of our campus.”

“McKenzie was more than just a student, she was a light,” he wrote.

Harrison said Rideau was a member of the school’s volleyball team and flag line. She “brought energy, determination, and joy to every practice, every performance, and every moment in between,” Harrison said. “Her radiant smile and kind heart made it easy for others to feel seen, welcomed, and accepted.”

He said her impact on the school’s community is “immeasurable.”

Kirkum said numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene and evidence gathered linked Alfred and Guidroz as the suspects.

Additional arrests are pending as detectives continue their investigation, he said. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lake Charles Police at 337- 491-1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles PD app.