PHOTO GALLERY: Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo first-go round evening performance

Sulphur cowboy Bryer Prince won scored a 69 point ride in the second-go round of bareback riding at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Friday, May 30, 2025, at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
DeQuincy's Ty Lavergne had a 46 and 69 point ride in the first two rounds of the Louisiana High School FInals Rodeo at the Burton Coliseum. The LHSFR will close today with the short-go round at 5 p.m. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Welsh High School's Campbell Leblanc rounds the second barrel Thursday night during the second-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Cougar Racca won the first-go round on Thurday in tie down roping with a time of 8.41 seconds at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Jeff Davis Home School cowboy Cale Carpenter won the steer wrestling first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on THursday at the Burton Coliseum with a time of 3.56 seconds. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Kinder High School's Cheyanne Jennings placed eight in the first-go round of breakaway roping with a time of 11.49 seconds on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Ava Nunez rounds a barrel during the first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. Nunez's time was 15.828 seconds. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Barbe's Shelbi Barker rounds the second barrel during the first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Jeff Davis Home School cowgirl Kenzie King placed seventh in the first-go round of barrel racing with a time of 15.664 seconds on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Cruz Melanson of Vinton had the second fastest time (8.57 seconds) during tie down roping first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Emma Nunez was fifth in the breakaway roping first-go round on Thursday with a time of 2.55 seconds at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Alex Poole was fourth in the breakaway roping first-go round on Thursday with a time of 2.35 seconds at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sulphur's's Saige Martin ropes a calf first-go round on Thursday with a time of 2.35 seconds at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Ava Nunez ropes a calf in the first-go round on Thursday with a time of 2.35 seconds at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Sulphur's Williams Gunter cowboy placed fourth the steer wrestling first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on THursday at the Burton Coliseum with a time of 6.43 seconds. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bell City's Jadon Leonard placed second in the steer wrestling first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on THursday at the Burton Coliseum with a time of 4.03 seconds. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Barbe's Ella Kay gets ready to tie a goat during the first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Jeff Davis Home School cowgirl Makayla Stelly chase down a goat during the first-go round of the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Kacey Prince ties up a goat during the first-go round of the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Cruz Melanson and Abbey Anderson chase after a calf during the team roping first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Bill Odell lides up the calf for heeler Tucker Wright during the team roping first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Trevor Trahan and K.J. Rideaux posted a time of 17.07 seconds on Thursday in the team roping first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Jeff Davis Home School cowgirl Kenzie King placed fifth (20.998 seconds) in the pole bending first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday at Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Lacssine cowgirl Lydia Touchet weaves through the poles during the first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Welsh cowgirl Campbell Leblanc weaves through the poles during the first-go round on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo at the Burton Coliseum. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)