Nelson “Rock” Paul Hargrave Published 5:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Nelson “Rock” Paul Hargrave, born in Kaplan, Dec. 20, 1950, passed away in Floresville, Texas, May 21, 2025. He was 74.

Rock, son of the late Ewell and Cloma Racca Hargrave, was a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Donald Hargrave (Cathy) and David Hargrave (Megan); five grandchildren, Shelbie, Gracie, Hunter, Cooper, and Parker; sisters-in-law, Lillian Hargrave and Harriett Racca; stepbrother, Roger Racca (Cathy), and sister, Tangie Lafleur. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen; parents; brother, Edward Hargrave; sister, Berita Hargrave; stepfather, Elwin Racca, and stepbrother, Rayford Racca.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation begins on Friday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com.

Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home