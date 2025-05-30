Locals pick up wins in LHSFR first-go round Published 7:57 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Southwest Louisiana cowboys Cale Carpenter, Wyatt Sonnier and Cougar Racca picked up wins in the first-go round at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo on Thursday at Burton Coliseum.

Carpenter (Jeff Davis Home School) won the first round of steer wrestling with a stunning sub-four-second time of 3.56 seconds.

Sonnier (Welsh High School) teamed up with Teddie Austin Guynn to win the opening round of team roping at 7.64 seconds and just .15 seconds ahead of Stratton James and Gus Dorris. Sonnier and Guynn moved up to fourth place in the standings.

In tie down roping, Racca (Bell City High School), the 2023 state champ, edged Cruz Melancon (Vinton) for the top time of the day at 8.41 seconds. Melancon posted a time of 8.57 seconds.

The battle for the breakaway roping title remains tight after the first round. Kensley Mudge (Magnolia Bend Academy) and Jillian Fontenot (Beau Chene) still lead with 41 points each, and Caroline Fontenot (Beau Chene, 36.1) and Saige (Sulphur, 36) Martin and Faith Dubois (34.5) are not far behind.

LHSFR first-go round winners

Bareback riding – Ethan Parrott, Darbonne Woods Charter, 59 points.

Barrel racing – Rylee Jo Maryman, University View Academy, 14.935 seconds.

Breakaway roping – Abbie Savant, Home School, 2.29 seconds.

Bull riding – Briggs Cooley, Christ Bridge, 75 points.

Goat tying – Jamie Kile, Hicks HS, 7.70 seconds.

Pole bending – Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend Academy, 20.769 seconds.

Steer wrestling – Cale Carpenter, Jeff David Home School, 3.56 seconds.

Team roping – Teddie Austin Guynn, Home School/Wyatt Sonnier, Welsh HS, 7.64 seconds.

Tie down roping – Cougar Racca, Bell City HS, 8.41 seconds.

Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo

Standings after first-go round

All-Around Cowboy

1, Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Charter 114.4

2, Turbo Baxter, Slaughter Comm. 109.2

3, Cruz Melanson, Vinton 101.1

4, Jayden Nunez, S. Cameron 97.0

5, H.D. Willis, Home School 89.0

Rookie All-Around Cowboy

1, Cole Steib, Catholic-PC 87.9

2, Skinner Wilkinson, Home School 37.0

3, Cain Martin, Sulphur 34.4

All-Around Cowgirl

1, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd 229.7

2, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 205.1

3, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 188.0

Rookie All-Around Cowgirl

1, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 188.0

2, Kinley Walker, Home School 96.0

Bareback riding

1, *#Bryer Prince, Home School 93.2

2, Fisher Burnworth, Home School 46.1

3, Ethan Parrott, Darbonne Woods 28.0

Barrell racing

1, *Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 91.0

2, Abbey Anderson, Shepherd 78.4

3, Ava Nunez, Bell City 65.4

4, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend 62.8

5, Kynnedy Nunn, Welsh 47.5

Breakaway roping

1, Jillian Fontenot, Beau Chene 41.0

2, Kensley Mudge, Magnolia Bend 41.0

3, Caroline Fontenot, Beau Chene 36.1

4, Saige Martin, Sulphur 36.0

5, Faith Dubois, Home School 34.0

Bull riding

1, Ty Lavergne, DeQuincy 98.65

2, *Brennan Polito, Epic Charter 86.65

3, Carter Shaw, Magnolia Bend 56.5

4, Briggs Cooley, Christ Bridge 45.5

5, Luke Simon, Notre Dame 44.3

Goat tying

1, *Ella Kay, Barbe 102.0

2, Sage Raymond, Briarfield Acad. 82.2

3, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd 78.3

4, Abbie Savant, Home School 73.5

5, Rylee Jo Maryman, Univ. View 73.1

Pole bending

1, *Kodi Miller, Simpson 100.7

2, Gemi Robinson, Magnolia Bend 84.1

3, Addison Rains, Magnolia Bend 73.0

4, Kenzie King, Jeff Davis Home School 62.4

5, Abbey Anderson, Sheperd 46.0

Saddle bronc riding

1, *#Wyatt Lavergne, DeQuincy 89.0

2, Zach Reeves 64.0

3, Austin James, Rosepine 54.0

4, Brant Schexnider, Kaplan 8.0

Steer wrestling

1, Turbo Baxter, Slaughter 95.2

2, William Gunter, Sulphur 68.3

3, Kyler Landry, Ascension Cath. 67.0

4, Noah Weeks, Magnolia Bend 45.0

5, Jayden Nunez, S. Cameron 44.0

Team roping

1, *Kayson Lasyone, Magnolia Bend 130.4

Cole Steib, Catholic-PC

2, Carter Perry, Cedar Creek 116.0

H.D. Willis, Home School

3, Carter Huffman, Jena 108.8

Andrew Paul, Jena

4, Teddie Austin Guynn, Home School 76.0

Wyatt Sonnier, Welsh

5, Grant Engel, Jeff Davis Home School 74.0

Skinner Wilkinson, Home School

Tie down roping

1, Braxton Guillot, La. Virtual Ch. 96.4

2, Cruz Melanson, Carol Acad. 81.1

3, Carter Primeaux, Erath 64.2

4, Gentry Silver, Bell City 59.3

5, Cougar Racca, Bell City 59.0

*Defending state champ

#2025 state champion