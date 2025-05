Donna Michelle Criner-John Published 5:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Donna Michelle Criner-John, 58, departed this life on Friday, May 23, 2025, at a local hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born Aug. 7, 1966, in Muskogee, Okla.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at Christian Baptist Church, 202 N. Franklin Street. Burial will follow in Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup