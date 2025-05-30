Calcasieu School Board extends campus security contract Published 6:08 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Calcasieu Parish School Board has locked down its campus security services for the 2025-26 school year.

The board unanimously approved a contract for Allied Universal at the meeting earlier this month.

Allied has provided security services — remote monitoring, safety management, defense training and emergency response — for the district’s elementary campuses since January, following the Bankruptcy of Stratigos Dynamics.

Allied retained 33 security officers who worked for Stratigos. Going forward, Allied will provide 34 officers.

Risk Manager Jay Bergeron said Allied was the only security company able to replace Stratigos’ services “on this scale in the short turnaround time provided” for the remainder of the 2024-25 school year. However, the existing contract “had no bearing” on the district’s decision to accept Allied’s RFP.

“Each responding company was evaluated and scored independently by each committee member, using six different qualification statements for the selection process.”

Inner Parish Security Corporation and Security Experts and Leaders also submitted proposals.

Superintendent Jason VanMetre said at the board meeting on May 15 that there was no change to the contract’s cost. Bergeron told the American Press the contract will be reviewed for renewal annually and that further contract negotiations are in progress.

In addition to Allied’s officers, CPSB partners with local law enforcement agencies, which provide a total of school resource officers for middle and high school campuses.

This is not the only step that CPSB has taken to enhance security. Weapon detectors have been installed at all middle and high schools, and the number of exterior fences has increased. Additionally, the role of Director of School Security was created.

“CPSB will continue to focus on security so that we can provide the best environment possible for high-quality teaching and learning,” VanMetre said.

CPSB campuses are “safer than ever” and continuously focused on campus security, he assured.

The board recently approved a clear-bag policy for sporting events and is “constantly refining” security audit and drill processes.

“With the recent physical upgrades to campuses, as well as the additional manpower to ensure that every CPSB campus has an armed security presence and heightened focus on security, a parent can rest assured that CPSB is committed to keeping our campuses safe and secure.”