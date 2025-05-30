4/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 3:21 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jayven Kemond Francis, 19, 334 Cobb Road — illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Bond: $15,000.

Kiyus Kimari George, 22, 2803 Louisiana Ave. — domestic abuse battery-strangulation; domestic abuse battery; violations or protective orders; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of dating abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or more).

Email newsletter signup

Gary Lakeith Williams, 59, 351 N. Martin Luther King Highway No. 118 — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; 13 counts direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000. Bond: $56,100.

Craig Alan Foster, 32, 148 Fourth St., Starks — domestic abuse battery; false imprisonment.

Dylan John Conley, 29, 4013 Louisiana Ave. — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; impeding the flow of traffic; expired driver’s license; two counts illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; three counts drug possession. Bond: $204,000.

Christopher Landez-Navarrete, 18, 701 16th St. Apt. A — hit-and-run driving-death or serious bodily injury.

Marcus B. Simon, 36, 1804 Perry St., Vinton — direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Chester James Perrillioux, 61, 5029 Country Club Court — domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Ryan Smith, 31, 817 Weeks Lane — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; criminal trespass. Bond: $71,500.

Robert Lopez, 40, Channelview, Texas — false imprisonment; domestic abuse battery.

Carlos Grimaldo, 35, 510 N. Johnson St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Christianna Marie Perrone, 30, 1310 Matilda St., Westlake — unauthorized entry on an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $5,000.

Jared Blake Vincent, 37, 1106 W. Napoleon St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Tyson William Fontenot, 38, 2318 Elms St. — theft less than $1,000; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-misdemeanor offenses; domestic abuse battery.

Dominick Cade Nordness, 23, 800 Contour St. — domestic abuse battery.

Cameron Blake Fruge, 30, 250 Kirby Lane — theft less than $1,000; drug possession; two counts resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways. Bond: $30,100.

Cassaundra Lynn Brown, 55, 1646 W. Burton St., Sulphur — operating while intoxicated-third offense; domestic abuse battery.

Anthony Quinn Matthews, 40, 5140 Weaver Road — domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

Jacorius Lamar Butler, 20, 1102 Summit St. — manufacture, transfer or possession of machine guns; probation detainer. Bond: $200,000.

Andre Edward Green, 41, 331 La. 110, Merryville — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; violations of protective orders.

Haiti Love Jones, 24, 7015 Rue Renard Rouge Road, Iowa, La. — nonconsenual disclosure of a private image; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Joshua James Wimberly, 41, 5642 South Ridge Drive — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; armed robbery; aggravated battery; direct contempt of court. Bond: $132,500.

Jacobie Devonte Lede, 29, 2127 2nd St. — three counts drug possession; obstruction of justice.

Benjamin Blanche, 55, 4463 Presley Park Drive — domestic abuse battery.

Lakyen Elizabeth Victorian, 26, 2877 S. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Gayle Dean Zunkel, 63, 8559 Gulf Highway No. 549 — domestic abuse battery-intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; violations of protective orders; simple battery.

Navaeh Eve Barbre, 23, 333 Prewitt St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $8,500.

Ryan Luther Thompson, 48, 626 W. Carlton St., Sulphur — armed robbery-use of firearm; seven counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Danny Dee McGowan, 48, 1626 Thompson Road No. 1 — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Gerald Orlens Bazile, 22, 3128 2nd Ave. — aggravated crime against nature.

Devan Kade Broussard, 32, 2789 Dunne St., Sulphur — cruelty to juveniles; resisting an officer; four counts drug possession; aggravated flight from an officer; hit-and-run driving; operating vehicle while license is suspended; child passenger restrain system; no stop lights; switched license plate; revocation of parole. Bond: $208,100.

Adam Michael Sims, 25, 2034 Russell St. — two counts possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; four counts drug possession; unlawful sale, purchase or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products or vapor products; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $13,500.

Marcus Allen Semien, 38, 167 McNabb St. — general speed law; two counts vehicle license required; three operating vehicle while license is suspended; no motor vehicle insurance; operating vehicle while license is suspended; tail lamps. Bond: $16,000.

Trinity Ilise Woods, 21, 2581 N. Myles Lane, Sulphur — aggravated flight from an officer. Bond: $60,000.